The buses and cars rolled into the parking lots, bringing the children and teens back to Madison County’s seven school campuses Friday.
Madison County delayed the start of the school year by a week, but the system welcomed students to campus Aug. 14. School superintendent Michael Williams said it pleased him to see campuses busy once again.
“That’s what our campus is for,” he said. “It’s for kids and for people to be there.”
And he said he has been pleased with the compliance of students and staff in wearing masks and following other school guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re off to a really good start and I’m so proud of our staff and our students,” said Williams. “Everyone has been very compliant. I think they want to be in school and they want to be here. It’s just nice to have activity and some normalcy to a degree.”
Williams said the school system will keep the community updated on the system’s overall COVID-19 numbers with a report each Wednesday on the school website: madison.k12.ga.us.
“We’ll release an update of how many positive cases we have among students and staff and how many students and staff are quarantined,” he said. “Every week, we’ll put that on our website so that we’re transparent, so that we’re communicating with folks and clearing up any rumors that may be out there.”
The first school update shows that as of noon Aug. 19, there is one COVID positive student, zero positive staff members, 44 quarantined students and eight quarantined staff members.
Williams declined to name which school had the positive test result with a student, but he said contact tracing is conducted and that anyone with exposure to a positive case is notified.
“We want to respect the privacy of the students and the staff,” said Williams. “We will notify everyone who is directly in close contact with any confirmed positive cases.”
There were 4,290 students on Madison County campuses on the first day of school, including 1,424 at the high school, 1,113 at the middle school, 314 at Colbert Elementary, 369 at Comer Elementary, 333 at Danielsville Elementary, 360 at Hull-Sanford Elementary and 377 at Ila Elementary.
Williams said the schools have heard from some parents this week who have wanted to opt out of online learning and sign their children up for in-person instruction. Those changes will be allowed through Friday, he said.
“We’ve been flexible; this is such an unusual thing,” he said. “I have really tried to make sure we were flexible in all aspects of the online issues and our staff and our central office folks, curriculum directors and assistant superintendents have all talked about that, but at some point if you don’t cut it off, it’s difficult, because we are having to pay a fee for the elementary students who opted online. But at the same time you want to do what’s right by the kids. That’s the main thing.”
The superintendent said parents are urged to take symptoms seriously when trying to determine whether to send their kids to school if they’re not feeling well.
‘Number one, if you’re symptomatic, stay home,” he said. “We really want to encourage parents if their child has any child has any kind of symptoms from a headache to a fever, stay home for a couple of days and see. We’re not mandating tests and I don’t think we can mandate people to get tested. They need to get with their primary care physician or medical doctor on testing.”
Williams said the old cliché of “one day at a time” holds very true at the moment. He said students, staff and parents need to stay focused on following all safety guidelines, while also enjoying the start of another school year.
“I think everyone is just glad to be back and trying to do their best to abide by the guidelines and stay safe and healthy,” he said.
