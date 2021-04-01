Would you approve one more penny on the dollar for Madison County roads?
It’s not official, but it appears Madison County voters will likely be asked that question in November.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said Monday that he expects the board will move forward with a referendum for a one-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST).
“At this time I think we probably will move forward in putting this on the November ballot for the transportation SPLOST,” Higdon said at Monday’s BOC meeting. “This SPLOST is designated strictly for roads. This could move us ahead in the paving projects 10 full years in almost just one year after this thing passing.”
Higdon said it would take the county 45 years to pave every road with its current revenue stream, adding that asphalt lasts about 15 years.
“We’re never going to get ahead without something like this,” he said.
The chairman said the T-SPLOST would be for Madison County only, “not for Clarke County, not for Atlanta.” He said the regional transportation sales tax referendum several years ago included a lot of misinformation, with people believing their money would be taken and used elsewhere, shortchanging local projects, though Madison County stood to gain significant revenues from the regional T-SPLOST had it been approved.
“That (money going elsewhere) will not be how this is structured,” he said. “This will be in-house (in Madison County) only. So just look for that to come.”
The board of commissioners will have to vote to approve a referendum. Monday’s discussion does not actually put the vote on the ballot.
Several area counties have approved one-cent sales tax referendums for road improvements in recent years.
