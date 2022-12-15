Two cans of pork and beans, a bag of rice and four bounced checks — that’s what Bobbie Rooker encountered when she took over in 1992 as Madison County’s Action Coordinator, which included overseeing food services for those in need.
Madison County assistance for those in need was sparse 30 years ago. But that’s changed in a big way over the past three decades.
After taking the job, Rooker started a community campaign, visiting churches and civic groups, urging anyone who’d listen to support the food bank and help the needy. She got busy filling shelves to serve the hurting in this community, and she’s been running ever since, with people across the county joining her to stock the shelves of Madison County’s Food Bank to serve young and old.
It’s not an easy job, particularly emotionally.
Rooker has heard so many hard stories from those down on their luck. It gets to her. And she occasionally drives home and throws a rock to let out some of that pain. Rooker is a rock lover, and her late husband, Bill, would kid her about having to pick up rocks wherever they went.
“Bill used to say every time we went on a trip, I know, you want to bring back some rocks,” she said. “He’d say, look there’s a pretty rock.”
And she’d go pick it up.
She still holds the rocks, thinking of the past and contemplating today’s world, which is truly harsh for so many.
“I see a lot,” she said of her work at the food bank. “Sometimes I have to go home and dig a hole in the dirt or throw some rocks across the field. Sometimes I do. Sometimes I go dig up rocks. My place is full of rocks. Whoever gets my house will wonder who in the world brought all these rocks here.”
Rooker has endured her own hardships, too. She lost both of her sons over the past decade, with her younger son, Mickey, passing away in 2013, and the older son, Clay, in 2018. Mickey’s son, Justin, lives with her, and accompanies her at the food bank. Look up at the walls of the food bank and you’ll see elaborate puzzles that were pieced together by Justin. He listens to his Travis Tritt albums, makes cards for people, talks those who show up needing food, often helping load their cars.
“He (Justin) makes it a better place here,” said assistant food bank director, Leann McMullan.
McMullan says the same about, Bobbie Rooker. She said the food bank isn’t just a place for those in need to find some physical sustenance, but a spot they find a kind soul who listens.
“She is like a counselor,” said McMullan. “People come in and they just go off, not in a bad way. My husband has cancer. My sister’s died. And she’s lost a lot, and she has a lot of experience. So she can relate to it in a way that I can’t. I haven’t gone through the same life experiences she has. So she can understand how they feel and talk to them and relate to them, and I think they feel better when they leave. We have some that stop by and aren’t seeking food. They’re dropping off donations or they just come by to say hi and end up talking to her and they feel better about life, and I think that’s important. I just love her.”
Rooker said she sees so much evidence of life’s difficulties for many in Madison County.
“We have a homeless population,” she said about Madison County. “I see more than what the average person thinks of it. I see people living in their cars. I know there are some living in a tent, some living in a shed. I’ve always wished there was a place for affordable housing, a place they could go. Some place for transition housing would be a wonderful.”
Rooker sees veterans in dire straits.
“It breaks my heart to think our veterans are not looked after,” she said. “They really aren’t. We have some that come in and they can’t buy their medicines, and they don’t have enough food. That’s who fought for our freedom, and it just infuriates me.”
The food bank prepares food for critically ill patients over 65 who have documentation from a doctor that they need help.
“They’re on a special diet,” said Rooker. “We provide that diet once a month. And right now I have five clients. We’ve lost several. They’re in cancer or heart trouble, and that’s sad, too. You get really attached to those folks. I’ve got one veteran on that. He could not buy food and his meds and get the gas to get to his VA hospital. Thank goodness, I had one volunteer who asked, ‘What’s the one thing you need?’ I said, ‘Gas cards for some veterans that can’t go to doctors.’ So she bought me gas cards.”
Older residents often find it tough to ask for help, Rooker said.
“I had one client come in the last six weeks,” she said. “He said, ‘I’ve never had to ask for food,’ and when you see a person over 60 asking for food, it takes a lot of their pride away. It really does, and he actually had tears and said, ‘I need to eat.’ And I said, ‘We’ve got food. That’s why we’re here.’ He said, ‘Do you have anything that I can do, can I help you do something?’ He wasn’t able to do that. He couldn’t hardly get up the ramp, but he wanted to try to give back. And three weeks ago he brought me a $20 check. And I took it, because it would have broke his heart if I hadn’t.”
Rooker said struggles are real for people across the age spectrum. She said it’s terribly heartbreaking to see a child going hungry. She thinks of the times she’s seen kids desperate to open the food as its handed over.
“When you see somebody and they’re living in their car and the car is piled up, and they’re trying to get food and that kid is grabbing for it that you’re handing because he’s hungry,” she said. “How can you go to school and learn when you haven’t had any breakfast? How can you sit there in school and listen when you don’t know where you’re going to be when it gets dark?”
Rooker, the daughter of the late Robert and Winifred Hancock, said all people deserve compassion, and she offers help to the needy without attaching judgment.
“Don’t tell me, well, they could go to work if they wanted to,” she said. “Yeah, they could go to work if they wanted to. But if you grew up in a house and nobody went to work, nobody had any work ethic, where would you get yours? You wouldn’t. It has got to be learned. Work ethic is a learned thing. And how do you think that child is going to learn the values, the compassion for another human being when he doesn’t see it for himself?”
She said it’s necessary for a community to be compassionate and to do its best to lift people up when they’re down. And she said Madison County shines in this way with the way the county supports its food bank. The list of contributors to the food bank is significant, including a wide range of individuals, civic organizations, schools and churches. There are contributions of food, toys, clothes, household items, donations of cash.
“I think Madison County is the best county in the state of Georgia,” she said. “I’ve been to conferences and seen all directors and counties coming together and from just listening, I’ve always left with, ‘You mean Madison County, you do all that? You’ve got that much support?’ Yeah, we do, we have that much support.”
Rooker also launched the county’s Christmas toy program that provides toys on Christmas morning for needy children. The program, which will be 30 years old next year, will serve 172 local children this year. The year before she started that program, she saw the existing program that had second-hand items.
“They were so happy to get second-hand stuff,” she said. “But I said our clients and our kids need better. I started it the next year and it’s been growing every year.”
She says food needs to be quality, too, no crushed boxes, nothing that makes clients feel like they’re not getting quality goods. Items are packaged together to make a meal. Clothes donated to the food bank are arranged by age. So, for instance, a 6-month-old boy gets a pre-packaged arrangement of clothes for his age. People needing bedding can find sheets, a pillow, a blanket.
The needs of the struggling are many.
“Even a skillet, a frying pan, just the basics,” she said. “If you need it at your house and you use it every day, somebody else needs one.”
The food bank director said help with power bills remains a huge need in the county.
“I see a lot of them that are struggling to pay their light bills, and there’s no out here,” she said. “There’s nowhere for them to go to receive assistance. We do have the Ninth District, which we’re thankful for. They do the heat in November and December, and cooling in the early spring. So that’s good. It helps a lot. It goes directly to the vendors. But there are those who fall through the cracks and they don’t have any place to go.”
Rooker and McMullan work in tandem during the food bank’s hours on Tuesday through Thursday, sorting through the donations and getting them ready for distribution to the individuals and families who arrive needing help.
“She (McMullan) is a good organizer,” said Rooker. “I call myself a good organizer. And we rotate. She’s good at keeping the products rotated and when we have downtime we clean.”
The county government has added on to the food bank and a ribbon cutting will be held sometime soon. The new space is already being filled with donations.
“I asked for one of those garage things you drive under so we could load and unload food without being in the rain,” said Rooker. “And they said, ‘Oh we can do that,’ but it turned in to a little bit more.”
Rooker said Madison County does a lot for its needy, but a lot remains. She said she doesn’t like to refer people to Clarke County for a place to sleep.
“I want my county taken care of,” she said. “That’s where my heart is. When I have to send them to Clarke County, I don’t feel they get the service they needed.”
Rooker said she enjoys her job and finding connection with others as she works to make sure those in need have their needs met. She says the food bank is a place of caring.
“We do care; we really do,” she said. “Leann cares. Justin cares. He makes your day good, too. You’ll have clients come in who are down and he’ll help them put stuff in the car: God bless you. We’ll pray for you. Or he’ll draw them a picture, and they’ll leave with a smile.”
