What is Madison County’s long-term plan for water supply?
That’s a focus of county industrial authority leaders now, and the group is talking with officials in neighboring counties about possibly joining together for a multi-agency project to supply water to the area in coming decades.
“The first thing is you really want to determine what your need is,” said industrial authority executive director and state senator Frank Ginn. “You’re looking at need not just for today but all the way out to 2070.”
Ginn, IDA chairman Josh Chandler and IDA vice-chairman Ben Morris recently met with officials from the Jackson County Water and Sewer Authority, the City of Commerce, Banks County, the City Elberton and Franklin County to talk about a possible regional water project. The discussion also included officials from the Environmental Protection Division about the process for permitting such an endeavor. There was also discussion with attorneys about what legislation would be required to establish a joint, regional water authority. Engineers were also present to talk about “the nuts and bolts of making things happen.”
“All we want to do is explore options and see what’s there and whether the local governments would want to work together to do this,” said Ginn. “And because I’m in that unique position of being in the legislature and being in the water business, I thought, well, if there is a desire to do this, then what I’d want to do is help facilitate that from a legislative side of things if there’s enough interest in the local communities.”
Ginn said officials have met “four or five times over the last few months” to talk about a potential project.
“We don’t know what the answer is, but we do think that is probably in the best interest for all of us to work together to solve that long-term water supply,” said Ginn. “That will be a decision made by local community leaders, whether the city or counties.”
Ginn said the effort could include the establishment of something like the Bear Creek Reservoir, but he noted this involves considerable permitting. He said using an abandoned quarry as a hole for water is an option. He noted that the City of Atlanta has the “West Side Water Project.”
“They’ve taken a very large quarry that’s abandoned,” said Ginn. “They tunneled about four miles to the Chattahoochee River. So they can take water out of the Chattahoochee and drop it over into this hole in the ground and go down a couple of hundred feet and water runs downhill to the pond, so when they fill up the hole, it’s filling up the quarry at the same time. It’s got several months of capacity to feed all of the city of Atlanta.”
Or, the project could include tapping into an established Corp of Engineers lake, such as Lake Hartwell.
“We don’t know what will happen, but we want to at least look at options and see if there’s interest with the surrounding counties,” said Ginn. “We don’t want to always depend on somebody else’s water to get us through. This is a decade or longer project, something that could take a long time.”
Madison County is largely reliant on water purchased from out of the county, with the IDA also using in-county wells for water. The authority is seeking additional wells through contracts with private landowners. The group is also working to develop a filtration system so that productive wells high in mineral content can tie to the system. This includes a productive well off James Holcomb Road off Hwy. 72. Madison County is also seeking to tie on to the Jackson County water system in the Sanford area.
But with more growth expected in coming years, authority members see a need for a more stable water source.
Morris said those at the table seemed interested in working together, and he noted that such an endeavor would be too much for any one entity to make happen.
“It would be a huge thing to tackle individually, our own authority or any of the surrounding counties for that matter,” he said.
Chandler said he wants to see the official formation of a regional authority.
“We probably need to look towards the formation of some sort of entity to at least pursue what those options would be, whether the quarry, the Corps lakes or a reservoir,” he said. “Seems like step one is getting a list of interested parties and forming some sort of joint authority. That’s the legislative part of that process. I’d like to see us at least pursue that avenue. It would be a large stone to roll very slowly, but the first push in any direction is the formation of that entity.”
IDA member Jean Mullis asked if there are any specific locales determined for a possible water supply source, such as an old quarry. Ginn said nothing has been determined in that regard.
