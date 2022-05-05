Madison County commissioners hit the pause button on growth Monday.
They want to see county regulations updated to deal with current growth issues, such as the frequent splitting of A-2 tracts into multiple residential dwellings, which is turning land designated for agriculture into residential use without a rezoning application coming before the board. Commissioners have voiced concern that this is a zoning loophole that allows farmland to be taken out of use without any board vote. They say the rural character of the county is threatened unless action is taken.
“What we have found are developers specifically targeting medium-sized A-2 tracts, 15-to-20 acre tracts, they go in and buy the tract and the only time this group knows it or planning and zoning knows about it is when somebody comes in and starts applying for building permits,” said commissioner Dennis Adams Monday.
So, the commissioners agreed 5-0 Monday not to accept any new developments until rules on development are written or revised. The board passed a temporary moratorium Monday on applications for rezoning, as well as “applications and submittals for plat approvals which divide an existing parcel of record into two or more parcels.”
The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the matter at 6 p.m., May 23 in their meeting room in the county government complex. They may extend the moratorium at that time. The board has discussed at least a 90-day moratorium, though there’s no firm timeline.
The moratorium comes as the BOC is addressing a variety of growth-related matters. At the broad level, the group is engaged in a five-year rewrite of the county comprehensive land use plan, which, among other things, sets a blueprint for the future regarding the mix of agriculture, commercial and residential land use in the county.
Commissioners heard Monday from long-time Colbert farmer Dennis Moon, who urged the board to protect the county’s agricultural land. He said the board has to find a way to accommodate residential and agricultural uses. He said there’s room for both, but property spacing is needed.
“We need to maintain the integrity of our county where we have nice homes, nice property and we have farming,” he said, noting the county’s high ranking in agriculture in Georgia. “But there’s no place for a poultry house to be beside a residential subdivision. Neither is it the other way… Please don’t put a subdivision next door to my chicken houses and I have to deal with the complaints.”
Planning and zoning chairman Conolus Scott said the county needs to make sure it makes affordable housing a goal. Commission chairman Todd Higdon said “affordable” is hard to define now, given that there’s nothing under $200,000 on the market due to material prices. Scott said the focus can’t just be on $500,000 homes, but more modest housing, too.
Meetings are being held for citizens to weigh in on such topics, and citizens can stay updated on what’s happening through the county’s comp plan website at www.madison-compplan.com.
While the big picture is a primary focus of the BOC now, the group is also asking county staff to go through zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations to address potential problems. For instance, planning director Christopher Roach asked commissioners to consider new regulations on pole barns, noting that people are applying for permits for such barns, perhaps a three-sided structure that they close off after the first inspection and appear to turn into a dwelling, or a “Barndominium,” bypassing regulations for home building. The board took no action on that matter, but the matter will go before the planning board June 7 and the BOC again June 27.
The group also considered several zoning requests, including a cluster of properties in the Hudson Rivers Church Road area near the locale of a controversial 20-house poultry development that was proposed earlier this year on a large A-1 tract, then withdrawn. Several nearby property owners with A-1 zoning asked the board to approve an A-2 zoning for their properties, with the new zoning restricting them from using the property for the most-intensive farming the county allows. Commissioners voiced hesitation at taking property rights away from landowners who sought to relinquish those rights, but the group voted 5-0 to approve the rezonings. Board members told the applicants that the move to an A-2 zoning doesn’t mean a future owner couldn’t zone the property back to A-1.
In another property use matter, the board approved regulations on the construction of private roads. New private roads must have a minimum right of way of 60 feet, connect to a public road in the county and have a name approved by the planning and zoning department head. All properties on that road must also have a 911 address assigned by the county’s 911 service.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Higdon reported that the Hwy. 281 bridge replacement project has been delayed by the state. He spoke of the Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) Memorial Service held Sunday and the importance of mental health service in the county. He said the county shredded 4,000 lbs. of material and took in two five-gallon buckets of medication at the county recycling day April 23. He said the sheriff’s office and Walgreens in Danielsville accept expired medication for disposal year round. Higdon noted seven overdoses in the county recently and said the health department is trying to raise awareness about the risks in drug use.
County 911 director Brenan Baird gave an update about the new county emergency radio system. He explained that most issues have been resolved. Commissioners asked fire departments to get a list of any problem areas in terms of radio reception and to get that to Baird to develop a plan of action within 60 days.
