Check your mail. A request for an absentee ballot for the May 19 primaries has been sent to all registered voters in the State of Georgia. The effort to allow voters to cast ballots without leaving home is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Voters will mark if they want a Democratic or Republican ballot for the May primaries. They can then mail the request to the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office at 94 Spring Lake Drive, P.O. Box 328, Danielsville, GA 30633. They can fax the office at 706-795-2233 or voters can take a photo of the document on their phone and email it to Board of Elections Chairperson Tracy Dean at tdean@madisonco.us.
Once the request for an absentee ballot is received by the county elections office, the staff will enter that into the state system and a ballot will be mailed to the voter from the state. Once received, the ballot must be mailed, dropped off at the elections office during office hours or left in the office drop box before 7 p.m. on election day. A photo of the ballot will not be accepted. The voter must cover the cost of postage.
Dean, who said Thursday that she had received 25 ballot request forms so far, said the office has also mailed absentee ballot request forms to the 500 “inactive” voters who did not get one from the state but who are eligible to vote.
The last day to register for the primaries is April 20. Early voting for the May 19 election will begin April 27 and be held through May 15 at the county elections office. Dean said the state will supply the elections office with cleaning materials to wipe down elections equipment. Dean said she has about 70 poll workers scheduled to work on May 19. A couple of the workers have opted not to participate due to coronavirus concerns.
If a person voted early in the Presidential Preference Primary, which has been delayed until May 19, they don’t have to remain with the same party. For instance, if you voted early in the Democratic presidential preference race, you can choose a Republican ballot for May 19. But if a person didn’t vote early for that election, they will need to pick just one party in the May 19 primaries.
For more information, call the elections office at 706-795-6335 or visit the elections office online at www.mcelections.net.
