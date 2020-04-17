Madison County residents who have applied for absentee ballots should receive those ballots in the mail soon.
“Ballots should start being mailed by the middle of next week from the vendor that the Secretary of State's office contracted with,” said Tracy Dean, Chairperson of the Madison County Board of Registration and Elections Office. “Once the voter receives the ballot and votes it they will need to either, mail or drop it off at our office.”
Dean noted that the state has determined that each county can have a drop-box for ballots.
“The State Election Board had an emergency ruling to allow counties to set up drop boxes for voters to turn in absentee ballots; this will be some type of permanent fixture,” said Dean. “I will find out additional information from the state in the coming days.”
Absentee ballot request forms were sent to all registered Georgia voters. Dean said those applications continue to arrive at her office by mail and email.
“As of today (8 p.m. Thursday) 2,770 absentee ballot applications have been entered into the state system with several hundred that are continuing to be processed,” she said.
The new election day is June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and early voting will take place May 18 to June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to register to vote and be eligible to vote in the June 9 election is May 11.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
The Journal has sent candidate questionnaires to candidates in contested Madison County elections. And those will be posted online as they are received.
Here is a list of candidates who will appear on Madison County ballots:
•Board of Education District 3 (non partisan race): Cindy Nash
•Board of Education District 3 (non partisan race): Jeff Strickland
•Board of Education District 4 (non partisan race):Byron Lee
•Board of Education District 5 (non partisan race): Brenda Moon
•Board of Education District 5 (non partisan race): Cynthia Fortson
•Probate Court Judge (non partisan race): Cody Cross
•Board of Commissioners Chairman: Rhonda Wooten, Republican
•Board of Commissioners Chairman: Larry Cox, Republican
•Board of Commissioners Chairman: Todd Higdon, Republican
•Board of Commissioners Chairman: John Scarborough, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 1: Stanley Thomas, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 1: Dennis Adams, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Grant Gillespie, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Terry Chandler, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Larry Stewart, Republican
•Board of Commissioners District 2: Conolus Scott, Democrat
•Coroner: Julie Harrison, Republican
•Clerk of Superior Court: Katie Cross, Republican
•Clerk of Superior Court: Casey Russell Luke, Republican
•Sheriff: Michael Moore, Republican
•Tax commissioner: Lamar Dalton, Republican
•County surveyor: Gary Harvin
•Soil water conservation supervisor: George C. Smith.
DISTRICT/STATE OFFICES
•House District 32: Alan Powell, Republican
•House District 32: Alisha Allen, Democrat
•House District 33: Bruce Azevedo, Republican
•House District 33: Rob Leverett, Republican
•House District 33: Tripp Strickland, Republican
•House District 33: Kerry Dornell Hamm, Democrat
•Senate District 47: Frank Ginn, Republican
•Senate District 47: Dawn Johnson, Democrat
•District Attorney Northern Judicial District: Parks White, Republican
•Judge of Superior Court for the Northern Judicial District: Harvey Wasserman, non partisan, unopposed
•Judge of Superior Court for the Northern Judicial District: Jeffery S. Malcom, non partisan, unopposed
•Judge of Superior Court for the Northern Judicial District: Chris Phelps, non partisan, unopposed
•Public Service Commission (Northern, District 4): Lauren Bubba McDonald, Republican
•Public Service Commission (Northern, District 4): Daniel Blackman, Democrat
•Public Service Commission (Northern, District 4): John Noel, Democrat
U.S. HOUSE
•House District 9: Michael Boggus, Republican
•House District 9: Paul Broun, Republican
•House District 9: Andrew Clyde, Republican
•House District 9: Matt Gurtler, Republican
•House District 9: Maria Strickland, Republican
•House District 9: Kevin Tanner, Republican
•House District 9: Ethan Underwood, Republican
•House District 9: Kellie Weeks, Republican
•House District 9: John K. Wilkinson, Republican
•House District 9: Devin Pandy, Democrat
•House District 9: Brooke Siskin, Democrat
•House District 9: Dan Wilson, Democrat
U.S. SENATE (Perdue)
•David Perdue, Republican
•Sarah Riggs Amico, Democrat
•Marceith DeJesus, Democrat
•James Knox, Democrat
•Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Democrat
•Jon Ossoff, Democrat
•Maya Dillard Smith, Democrat
•Teresa Pike Tomlinson, Democrat
