Plans for a Madison County Agricultural Center are moving forward, with an official partnership between the county school board and Madison County Agricultural Center Inc.
The county board of education accepted a 20.29-acre tract of land from Madison County Agricultural Center Inc. Oct. 11.
The site, located at 175 Hope Thompson Lane in Danielsville, was gifted to the school system for the purpose of constructing and operating an agricultural education center.
According to the memorandum of understanding, the center will be governed by a board of directors comprised of two designees each from the Madison County Farm Bureau, Madison County Cattleman’s Association, Madison County Young Farmers Association, and BOE.
The board of directors will advise on all aspects of the complex design, uses of the complex, recommend rules for use by in-house entities and outside entities, work with the school board to create a fee structure for use of the facility and advise on the personnel structure for the facility’s maintenance.
The school board will be responsible for the facility maintenance, utilities, insurance and other routine operating expenses.
Any revenue generated from the facility will be directed to the BOE to offset operating costs, and MC Agriculture Inc. will continue its fundraising efforts to support the project.
Goals and target dates for beginning construction and completion of the project will be agreed upon and set by both parties.
ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS
The school district recently had a number of academic achievements.
Superintendent Michael Williams reported that 2022’s graduation rate was 94.7% — 10.6% higher than the state average.
The graduation rate has been more than 10% above the state average for four consecutive years.
“We're extremely proud of that,” Williams said. “We continue to set [high expectations] and our students continue to meet those expectations.”
“I want to commend Mr. Harris and the high school staff — that graduation rate is outstanding,” assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Jody Goodroe added. “I also want to commend all of our schools because our kids wouldn't be prepared to do what they do in high school to get to the point of graduation if it weren't for all of our schools here to prepare our kids. So [I] just wanted to put a plug in there that they’re doing a great job and to see the results is satisfying to watch.”
Goodroe reported that four schools ranked in the top 10% of the state for proficiency on last year’s Georgia Milestones, earning a total of six medals from the district.
The following schools were awarded the district medals:
•Ila Elementary School: third and fourth grade math, fourth grade language arts
•Comer Elementary School: fourth grade math
•Hull-Sanford Elementary School: fifth grade math
•Colbert Elementary School: fourth grade math
RECOGNITIONS
The BOE recognized a number of students for their achievements. Photos will be printed in an upcoming issue.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters Oct. 11, the BOE approved:
•the scope of the transportation facility parking project. The project, including the fencing and asphalt paving, will total $756,139 and take an estimated three to four weeks, depending on the weather. Charles Black Construction plans to start as early as Thanksgiving break.
•a facility use agreement for the freshman gym at the high school. The Premier League will use the gym for boys’ youth basketball on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
The BOE took the following personnel actions:
Comer Elementary
•approved additional duties with BEYOND for Morgan Pruitt.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Perry Fears for the afterschool program.
•approved additional duties with the afterschool program for Corie Young.
Ila Elementary
•hired Madelyn Carr as an afterschool worker.
Madison County High School
•hired Suzanne Howard to replace J. Harris as assistant principal.
Transportation
•hired Sharon Black as a bus driver.
•hired Inez Bugg to replace P. Chandler as a special education bus driver.
•hired Shawanna Ellis as a bus driver.
•hired Regina Rogers as a bus driver.
Information
•received the resignation of Deborah Crawford as a bus driver.
•received the resignation of Allison Evans as a bus driver.
•received the resignation of Megan Payne as a bus monitor.
•received the resignation of Amber Phillips as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Victoria Sanders as a behavior tech/paraprofessional.
