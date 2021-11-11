The county school board heard from an ag leader, an ag educator an ag student Tuesday night. The topic? Make an ag center across from the high school not just a dream but a reality.
Terry Chandler, a local farmer and county commissioner, who has long been involved in the effort to create an ag center in the county, told school board members that the 20 acres of land has been purchased. There’s been grading work, drainage installation and other preparatory steps. He said the ag center organization isn’t seeking a handout, but a firm partnership with the school system. He noted that considerable private funds have already been invested in the project.
“We are bringing to you a value, conservatively, of $1 million,” he said.
Ag teacher Cindy Jones said an ag center represents the chance to dramatically improve education opportunities, taking students from classroom settings and giving them the chance to work hands-on in agriculture. FFA member Ian Heath does not live on a farm, but he loves working with animals and is heavily involved with the school’s swine team. He said an ag center would open up many more opportunities for students like him who don’t live on farms to show farm animals and learn about agriculture. The ag center could also host large livestock shows.
No school board members spoke after the presentation, but superintendent Michael Williams said the group approached at a good time. He said citizens will vote on renewing a one-cent Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) in 2022, and an ag center is a potential project for the next E-SPLOST.
NO COVID CASES
In a separate matter Tuesday, Williams announced that as of noon Tuesday, there were no covid positive cases among students or staff in the system. Assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack said: “This has been a long time coming. Very excited about that.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters Tuesday, the school board recognized the area champion Madison County Middle School football team, the Elite-8 Red Raider softball team and FFA and 4-H students who earned honors at the recent ag show in Perry.
Williams said a proclamation from the county commissioners recognizing the school system for being named one of the top 10 systems in the state by Niche will be displayed in the school board office. He thanked the BOC for the recognition.
Williams said he and commission chairman Todd Higdon, along with school board member Byron Lee, plan to meet with the redistricting committee in Atlanta Nov. 19 to voice concerns about how Comer could be affected by redistricting. He noted that Comer could be split into three BOC/BOE districts, adding that these districts are not the same as school districts that determine where students go to school.
The superintendent asked the school board members to review two potential calendars for next school year. Potential calendars will be put on the school website for a vote. One calendar includes a full week for fall break next October.
Wommack said that the school system had its highest-ever sales tax collections in October: $264,507. She said the school system is seeking bus drivers. The schools are also seeking a nurse for the Early Learning Center. She praised the work of school nutrition workers in handling supply issues.
