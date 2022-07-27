County commissioners took action Monday to ensure that farmland isn’t divided into subdivisions without action by the board.

The board voted 4-0 to approve new minimum acre sizes for agricultural properties. The minimum acreage for an A-2 zoning was increased Monday from five to 10 acres, while the minimum acreage for an A-1 property was changed from five to 25 acres.

