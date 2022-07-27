County commissioners took action Monday to ensure that farmland isn’t divided into subdivisions without action by the board.
The board voted 4-0 to approve new minimum acre sizes for agricultural properties. The minimum acreage for an A-2 zoning was increased Monday from five to 10 acres, while the minimum acreage for an A-1 property was changed from five to 25 acres.
Commissioners have been troubled by A-1 properties being split into five-acre residential developments, which altered the use of the properties from farming to residential.
“The intent of the regulations is to encourage the maintenance of the general rural character of openness and discourage the subdivision of land, which is better suited to agricultural usage,” the county ordinance states under the A-1 designation.
Properties already zoned A-2 or A-1 that don’t meet this minimum requirement won’t be automatically rezoned, though county leaders will encourage owners to have non-conforming properties rezoned at no cost.
Planning director Christopher Roach told commissioners Monday, prior to their vote on the ag acreage minimums, that there were already nearly 600 non conforming ag lots in the county. The county is in the process of trying to make sure zoning designations actually comply with their usage.
While a moratorium on rezonings and most property splits remains in effect until November, the county does accept rezonings that bring non-conforming lots into compliance with county codes.
PROPERTY/CASUALTY INSURANCE
In a separate matter, insurance agent Dan Horne addressed commissioners Monday and suggested the county stay with Trident Insurance Agency for its property and casualty insurance services. He noted that the county has roughly $30 million in insured property. This year’s premium is up due to inflation and claims, but Horne suggested the commissioners raise some of their deductible levels, which brought down the expected premium hike to roughly $4,000, up from approximately $237,000 this past year to $241,000 over the next year. The board approved the policy renewal with Trident.
NEED FOR NEW FINANCE SOFTWARE
County finance director Missy Tolbert informed commissioners that the county’s financial services software provider is going out of business at the end of this year and will no longer be able to support the county’s current system, which has been in place for roughly 15 years. She said she is researching several potential software providers for the finance office and will present the board with options in August for the board to consider a vote at its final meeting next month, with implementation of a new system in September. She said she anticipates the replacement cost at roughly $60,000-to-$80,000. Tolbert said having a cyber-secure system is a priority.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
County commission chairman Todd Higdon congratulated Madison County residents Jack and Mary Bishop on their 70th wedding anniversary and said it was a noteworthy accomplishment.
Higdon also said the county commissioners and Hall Consulting have done everything they can to involve the public in the county comprehensive plan update. He urged the public to contact commissioners and not Hall Consulting with emails about the process and he said he is disappointed with the negativity he has heard from some. Madison County citizen Drago Tesanovich later praised the board and Hall Consulting for their efforts to have the public involved in the update of the comprehensive plan.
Higdon praised the Chamber of Commerce for now having over 300 members, up from roughly 70 two years ago.
“Madison County has a phenomenal Chamber,” he said.
Higdon said construction of the new EMS station on Comer continues.
MADISON PRESERVE PLAT
Madison County commissioners tabled a decision on approving a preliminary plat for Abe Abouhamdan of Abe Consulting out of Watkinsville for Madison Preserve, a planned 60-lot subdivision on Old Kincaid Road at the 214-acre site of a previously planned subdivision that was abandoned years ago after infrastructure was installed. Commissioners have expressed concern over the old infrastructure being up to current standards, and Abouhamdan’s attorney, Jeff Deloach of Watkinsville, told the board that his client was willing to issue a four-year security bond through a bank to ensure that the infrastructure, including six-inch water lines, would be up to county standards. Commissioners seemed willing to accept the preliminary plat, but they tabled the matter so the industrial authority could review the proposal at its July 27 meeting. The board will consider the matter again Monday.
NOISE ORDINANCE
County clerk Christina Baxter said county staff is reviewing a proposed noise ordinance from Arpeggio, a firm hired by commissioners to conduct noise studies and propose an ordinance. The board will hold a public hearing to receive input from citizens on a potential ordinance. A date for the hearing has not been set.
PRIVATE ROAD ADOPTIONS
County resident Jeff Jones asked commissioners to consider adopting Bluestone Hills Road, a private drive, as a county road. Higdon said the board is trying to develop a clear protocol on how to handle requests for adoption of private roads. One idea is to create a special tax district, where property owners on private roads can pay for the expense of bringing their private drive up to county standards over time through their property taxes.
LIBRARY REPORT
Madison County Library Director Aleta Turner presented the library’s quarterly report to commissioners Monday, noting that the facility is seeing an increase in participation numbers at all levels, including the issuance of library cards and numbers of people visiting the library. She also offered an overview of recent activities at the library. Visit the library online at athenslibrary.org/madison.
WATER LINE BID
The county has received bids for the construction of a water line to tie a standalone water system in the Mize Road area near the Jackson County line to the county water system. The county has received a Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) of over $500,000 for that project. The industrial authority was scheduled to review the matter this week and make a recommendation to the board for consideration at its Aug. 1 meeting.
LOST DISTRIBUTION
County commissioners heard from Higdon about distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) dollars from the state government between the county and the cities. The distribution is renewed every 10 years. Hidgon said the county’s mayors worked well together on the matter and agreed to keep the percentages the same. The percentage breakdown is as follows: the county government, 74 percent; Comer, eight percent; Danielsville, six percent; Colbert, 5.5 percent; Ila, 2.5 percent; Carlton, 2.5 percent; and Hull, 1.5 percent.
OTHER MATTERS
The county staff is working with Evergreen Solutions on a study of county government wages. That study has not yet been submitted to the board of commissioners for review.
County resident Ross Harvin voiced disapproval of John Phillips from Franklin County as the engineer of record in the IDA Mize Road project.
Higdon said Timberland Drive is in the final stages of completion.
The chairman said District 4 commissioner Brian Kirk was unable to attend due to a health matter.
