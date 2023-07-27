AgGeorgia Farm Credit is recently announced the hiring of Matthew Hart as consumer ag loan officer in the Royston office.
A native of Jackson County, Hart graduated from the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences with a degree in agriscience and environmental systems with a minor in turfgrass management. He grew up around cattle, showed goats in FFA during high school and managed a feed store during college. Before joining the team at AgGeorgia, Hart worked as a branch manager for John Deere, a soil conservationist at USDA NRCS and a territory sales representative.
An avid outdoorsman, Hart enjoys hunting, hiking and gardening. He is a competitive shooter and volunteers with Ducks Unlimited. Matthew “loves to support Georgia agriculture wherever and however he can.” He lives with his wife, and their chickens, in Jackson County.
Hart looks forward to using his agricultural knowledge and experience to service the needs of residents of Banks, Clarke, Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison and Stephens counties.
About AgGeorgia Farm Credit
AgGeorgia Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by over 5,000 member-borrowers, with a mission to improve the lives of Georgia’s farmers, families and rural communities. AgGeorgia provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; rural home mortgages; and services such as leasing. AgGeorgia Farm Credit has 16 branches serving 79 counties in Georgia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.
