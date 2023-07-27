AgGeorgia Farm Credit is recently announced the hiring of Matthew Hart as consumer ag loan officer in the Royston office.

A native of Jackson County, Hart graduated from the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences with a degree in agriscience and environmental systems with a minor in turfgrass management. He grew up around cattle, showed goats in FFA during high school and managed a feed store during college. Before joining the team at AgGeorgia, Hart worked as a branch manager for John Deere, a soil conservationist at USDA NRCS and a territory sales representative.

