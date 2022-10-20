City of Hull

A granite “Welcome-to-Hull” monument sits in front of Hull’s city hall on Old Elberton Road. The council has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a nearly $1 million loan to tear down the current city hall and replace it with a new structure on the same site.

The little boat that is the City of Hull government is in rough waters.

Mayor Paul Walton recently fired long-time city clerk Sandra “Sandy” Pou, with council member Brian Koepnick subsequently resigning, leaving the already short-handed council unable to conduct city business due to a lack of a quorum. Walton is considering involving the state attorney general in investigating Koepnick for what he considers an open records violation, while Koepneck says the mayor severely mishandled the situation with Pou.

