The little boat that is the City of Hull government is in rough waters.
Mayor Paul Walton recently fired long-time city clerk Sandra “Sandy” Pou, with council member Brian Koepnick subsequently resigning, leaving the already short-handed council unable to conduct city business due to a lack of a quorum. Walton is considering involving the state attorney general in investigating Koepnick for what he considers an open records violation, while Koepneck says the mayor severely mishandled the situation with Pou.
The council meets at the Jackson EMC office off Hwy. 29 now, since the old, musty city hall on Old Elberton Road, where rat feces are evident in the records room, is considered unsuitable for public business. The city has been approved for a nearly $1 million loan to tear down that old structure and build a new city hall in the same locale. That 40-year loan will require an approximate $3,300 monthly payment, which will constitute a large portion of the city’s annual budget, which is $139,732 this year.
Meanwhile, the city government is facing a potential challenge to its existence. It’s the lone city in the county that doesn’t levy a property tax. The city relies heavily on the Local Option Sales Tax, budgeting $45,000 in LOST this year. And now it could be in danger of losing those funds, which would financially cripple the government.
A MAYOR ACROSS THE STATE
But Walton, who is in his first term as mayor after previously serving as a council member, said the city will get through its current struggles.
“The City of Hull will continue to function,” he said. “I’m working very hard to keep the city on its path, its destination. It has a very promising future. I’m not going to let any of that distort that.”
Walton said his job as mayor of Hull consumes all of his time.
“The mayor’s job is always full-time,” he said. “My job as mayor is non stop seven days a week.”
The Hull leader, who sought the Democratic nomination for the U.S. District 10 Congressional seat earlier this year, sees the scope of his work as extending beyond city limits and across the state. Walton noted that he serves as the second vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) district officers, as a member of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission finance committee and on the GMA’s Advisory Council Membership Committee.
“If I knew I could just not go anywhere and stay right here in this little, beautiful small town, that’s fine, but I travel all over the state,” he said. “I do a lot of government training through GMA. I have over 159 hours of training. That training includes traveling to Savannah, Atlanta, Lagrange, Hiawassee, just all over the state.”
Walton said his work has helped raise the profile of Hull, which is known as the “Well City,” for the well at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Glenn Carrie Road.
“Since my administration, I’ve been able to put Hull on the map doing positive things in the community,” he said.
Walton recently prepared a financial report for the Hull council, noting what he had done for the city.
“Since my administration, I have been able to work hard to bring revenue into the city of Hull and implement programs through numerous grants and opportunities,” he said.
He listed the loan for the city hall of $982,000, a Roadside Enhancement Beatification Grant of $46,795; as well as American Rescue Plan Act funding, “zoning savings,” “excise tax,” Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) money — all totaling $1,128,374.
Walton has also organized food giveaways to help the needy and school supply giveaways to help students in Hull.
The mayor’s position pays $2,500 a year. Council members earn $1,300 annually, and the city clerk’s salary is $6,300. When asked what other employment he has to supplement his mayor’s pay, Walton says, “I’m able to multi-task. That’s what I do.”
THE CLERK’S FIRING
Sandra Pou, who recently celebrated 50 years of employment as a clerk with an area law firm, served for 15 years as clerk of Hull. That ended on the morning of Sept. 16.
Walton asked her to meet him that morning at the city hall.
“I thought we must be signing something that needs a witness,” she said.
But Pou said Walton slid a manila folder on the conference table in her direction. It held a termination letter.
“It was like turn in your keys, the laptop, the cell phone by 7 p.m. or he was going to send the sheriff to seize it,” said Pou. “And I’m standing there feeling like I was being accused of something criminal.”
The city clerk serves at the pleasure of the mayor. Pou noted that Walton could fire her for not liking the clothes she wore to a council meeting. She could be fired for anything. But she said the reason he gave, that she “refused” to get training as a clerk was not the truth.
“He just lied,” she said. “That was a bold-faced lie to get rid of me.”
Pou said she never refused any training from Walton. She said he asked her to get training on open records policies and she completed it.
Walton said he wanted Pou to have 15 hours of clerk’s training and he couldn’t get that from her. He said that with a nearly $1 million city hall to be constructed, he wanted the clerk to have the credentials to stand behind documentation on that paperwork.
“I could not get that agreement from the person, because they felt they were exempt from doing that,” he said.
Pou said that when she took the position as Hull clerk in 2008, she had 35 years experience as a law clerk and 20 years experience as a clerk for her church, Moon’s Grove Baptist Church.
“I was very familiar with the job,” she said.
Pou said Georgia law doesn’t mandate training for part-time clerks.
“Basically, the mayor and council told me at that time (in 2008) that if the law doesn’t require it, then unless you feel it’s necessary we’re good with that,” she said. “And if there’s ever anything that comes up that you feel would be beneficial, we’ll be more than happy to send you.”
Pou said she did subsequently receive training on handling city elections.
“He (Walton) never asked me, not one time, did he say, you need to do this training, except about two months ago, he said there’s a virtual training on open records and I’d like for you to do that,” she said. “I said ‘OK, sure, no problem.’ I did it. That was the only training he had ever asked me to do.”
Walton disagrees.
“Several times I presented training to all of the council members and the staff,” said the mayor. “The response that I continuously got from this person was that I’m not obligated to, because I work less than 40 hours. The mayor is requesting that you go to training.”
Walton was asked if he had any documentation of Pou being asked to complete training.
“That’s a personnel matter,” he said. “And I will not go into that.”
POU QUESTIONS MAYOR ON FINANCES
Pou said her firing actually had nothing to do with her training.
“It wasn’t about that (the training) at all,” she said. “That’s just what he could come up with to get me off his back, because I was challenging stuff. I was the treasurer in charge, and I’m the one that has to supply everything to the auditors, and I’m the one who does the financial reports. That was my job…He just got very weary of me trying to hold him accountable. I was really just trying to do my job. If it involved holding him accountable, I couldn’t help that.”
Pou said the mayor has had expenses that aren’t in line with city policy, and she questioned him about it.
“For example, he and his wife attended a city event in Savannah a couple of months ago and when he provided credit card receipts there were receipts where he had purchased alcohol and/or purchased his wife’s meals, both which were prohibited by the travel policy that was still in effect and the charges exceeded his per diem,” she said. “When I questioned him about this, his response was that he thought he was entitled to a good meal now and then for everything he does for the city.”
After those expenses were made known to the council, the group voted to have Walton reimburse the city for the cost of his wife’s meals and the alcohol.
Walton then said the council and clerk needed to reimburse the city for a previous luncheon at the city’s expense, when the town was recognized for being a “City of Ethics.” Pou told the council that the group had voted on that luncheon prior to the event, but she misspoke. There was actually not a vote taken on the city covering the meal charges. Walton said Pou misled the council on the matter.
“It’s unacceptable,” he said.
Pou said she was simply making the point that the council had discussed the luncheon expenses prior to the event, unlike the Savannah trip the mayor took.
ARPA FUNDS TOWARD CAR REPAIR
Pou said Walton also sent her an invoice for repair work for his personal vehicle.
“When I asked him if he sent this (the invoice) to me to place this on the agenda to be discussed, he said he would bring it up but needed his car repaired immediately,” said Pou. “I then learned that he had gone to the bank and gotten a counter check for cash to pay for car repair on his personal vehicle. When this matter was brought up at the council meeting, he advised that with the second round of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds he was allowed to repair his personal vehicle. I attempted to explain the proper way to cover car repairs was to keep up with his mileage and be reimbursed at the standard rate of .625 per mile and the purpose of mileage reimbursement was to cover wear and tear on your vehicle when using a personal vehicle.”
The council ultimately voted to allow the use of ARPA funds for brake repair for Walton’s personal vehicle.
“He was very angry that he was having to reimburse this money (for the Savannah trip) and that I was continually having to call him on this stuff, because he was in my opinion getting a little out of control,” said Pou. “But then he tells the council that the $1,600 car repair is allowed under ARPA funds, well, I’m sitting there going, (she shakes her head) common sense tells me maybe government car repair.”
Pou said she wanted the council to clarify what was allowable and what wasn’t. She said she didn’t like being put in the position of being asked to handle financial transactions that she felt weren’t in line with city policy or ethical.
“I cannot do my job with these gaps in this policy,” she said.
She said she wanted to know if the council was officially OK with Walton traveling the state on business related to his roles with GMA and the Regional Commission. Does such travel constitute city business? Can he travel anywhere and get reimbursed for expenses without approval from the council?
“If I get a receipt that says gas to go to Tifton to meet with whoever, is that city travel?” said Pou. “I just need to know if I’m going to be keeping up with this. I said it’s not my call, but I need to know.”
The council recently passed a new travel policy, and Pou contends the policy is terribly vague, failing to clarify what’s allowable and what’s not. She noted that the policy allows for meals and entertainment to be reimbursed “under certain conditions,” but fails to specify what that means.
Pou said Walton wrote counter city checks for cash at times, including once last year to get his earned pay as mayor earlier than scheduled, as well as to pay the $9,000 for the city-funded mural which celebrates the town’s diversity on the side of the Chevron station that has Walton’s likeness.
Pou said she was hurt and saddened by her dismissal and believed her character had been attacked by Walton. She said she was troubled by the way he fired her, with him demanding that she turn over all files and equipment immediately.
“It’s like I was a criminal,” she said.
THE MAYOR RESPONDS
Walton expresses reluctance to talk about Pou, saying he can’t discuss personnel matters. But he said there’s a backstory to why he asked Pou to turn over everything immediately.
The mayor said Pou mishandled a payment for the city’s auditor, which cost the city money. He said he didn’t want to repeat the incident, so he required her to turn over everything immediately after her firing.
Walton said Pou paid the auditor $2,000 for the work without an invoice and also turned over original documents to the auditor, who subsequently failed to do the work.
“I had to hire a new auditor to get it done,” said Walton. “The clerk is not to write anyone any amount of money like that without an invoice or receipt. But this auditor was paid in advance with no work being done, without an invoice, without anything. Therefore, the city lost $2,000. The city lost almost another $3,000, because we had to have our city attorney track the guy down, which we had to pay the city attorney to write documents to get our city government documents back. We couldn’t find him. We couldn’t get them back. The mayor himself had to chase down those documents all the way in Winder. So I’m driving all the way to Winder sitting in that office trying to get the documents back.”
Pou adamantly denies writing a check without an invoice.
“That’s not how I operate,” she said. “That’s totally in dispute. Absolutely. Did not happen.”
She said there was documentation to back up that payment. And she said the original documents are regularly turned over to the auditors.
Walton said he had multiple reasons to fire Pou.
“There’s a lot of things that the council members don’t even know that led up to certain things and me making that decision,” he said. “The city lost all that money. That was grounds enough right there. But I still kept her on board. I’m a compassionate person.”
After firing Pou, Walton visited the clerk’s home to retrieve city documents. He said he was appalled by the amount of city papers she had. Pou said she has always handled city work from her house and filed documents in the filing cabinets at city hall after audits for a financial year were complete.
Walton said there was “nothing personal” in his firing of Pou, and he said he would have provided the council with more details about the firing if they had waited to discuss the matter face-to-face in closed session.
THE SEPT. 22 MEETING
Shortly after her dismissal, the former clerk appeared before the council at its Sept. 22 meeting to address her firing. Mayor Walton was away at GMA training in Hiawassee, but he attended by phone.
Pou’s letter outlined what she thought of her firing and why it happened.
Walton said it was inappropriate for her to address the council, since it was not on the agenda and he said it was a personnel matter that should be addressed in a closed session with the council, not in a public meeting.
The mayor also contends Pou’s letter has false statements and slanders him.
“Some of the things that the person was saying I was asked to do and I didn’t do it, or that I refused to do it, which I have documentation that I have done those things,” he said. “To me, that is slander. I cannot get into the specifics right now, because I may end up with some other litigation depending on how I feel about it going forward, but I don’t appreciate it. But I do have the proof that things this person was saying in the letter were false.”
Walton had given council member Brian Koepnick a personal device to record the meeting, and he asked Koepnick to take the minutes for the meeting since Pou was no longer performing the role of clerk and no replacement had been hired.
“He (Walton) didn’t want to acknowledge Sandy’s presence there, which we would normally do,” said Koepnick. “And he said it wasn’t on the agenda and it would be discussed at the next meeting. It got a little heated there, because people wanted to discuss it then. But he wasn’t there to face us. He fired her on Friday and then went out of town for training. He didn’t want to talk about it then. But I felt we had a right to discuss it. But he didn’t feel that any of that was admissible. I was prepared for the letter to be incorporated into the minutes.”
Walton said Koepnick “hurled a blistering brutal attack against the mayor for his decision to terminate an employee.”
But Koepnick said Walton’s actions against Pou crossed a line.
“Just terminating her because she didn’t hold some certificate, that didn’t hold any weight with me,” he said. “I feel it somehow got personal, even though he says it isn’t. He didn’t like some of the questions she had about some of these expenditures that we’ve been looking at for the past couple of months.”
The former council member said Walton bypassed the council and didn’t inform them of what he planned.
“I think all that could have been worked out,” said Koepnick. “I just think he didn’t come to discuss this with the council and for whatever reason he thought that she needed to be gone. If there’s been improprieties with spending, that’s all going to come to light. It seemed a little fishy there when he was talking about using a counter check to pay for a car repair.”
Koepnick acknowledged that the council subsequently approved the personal car repair, including the allocation of federal coronavirus dollars (ARPA) to cover the expense.
“It (ARPA) had been expanded and the uses of the money,” said Koepnick, who said the solution is to get a city vehicle. “I thought I had done due diligence in looking at the rules for that funding. So I didn’t question the repairs at that time. I felt, OK, he took the wear and tear on the vehicle, that’s fine. I wasn’t too keen on the fact that he took a counter check for cash.”
Walton said the clerk, council and mayor all received ARPA payments and no one complained. The council approved “hazard pay” with ARPA funds equaling half the year’s pay for the mayor, council and clerk. Pou agreed that this funding was approved and no one complained.
Koepnick said he was completely blindsided by Pou’s firing, and he said he had to resign from the council in protest.
“I was blindsided by the termination of our clerk of such high caliber,” he said. “I just don’t think I can be a part of this anymore.”
Koepnick’s resignation followed the resignation of Donna Sherrer-Gantt from the council in July. That seat remains open, and neither post can be filled before the new year. The earliest an election can be held to fill the two seats is March. Meanwhile, the council, which meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, lacks a quorum and can’t take an official vote. The city has canceled its scheduled Oct. 27 meeting. The two remaining council members are John Barber and Mike McElroy. And the government can’t set its 2023 budget until the council positions are filled. The city government is essentially stuck in limbo until then.
OPEN RECORDS VIOLATION?
Walton said the focus of the current situation should be on Koepnick and his deletion of the Sept. 22 audio from the mayor’s personal recorder.
“This particular time since we did not have a city clerk present, and I wasn’t there, I asked for him (Koepnick) to record it,” said Walton. “So why did he delete it? He had to really feel, I want to say possibly embarrassed because of the conduct that he displayed during that open meeting, but the question is, why did you do that?”
Walton said Koepnick “purposely deleted and hid public information from the public and violated Georgia state law and deprived the citizens of Hull their access to public meeting records.”
He said he’s considering taking the matter to the state attorney general.
“Good grief, I’m just over it,” said Koepnick. “I’m not a clerk. He (Walton) said none of this (about Pou) was admissible. It wasn’t on the agenda. I was willing to do it. But I said fine, ‘I’ll just transcribe what was listed.’ If he feels I’ve violated some law in terms of deleting a file, I’m not sure if I need to have legal council. I’m not sure where we’re going with that. But I’m prepared to talk in court.”
THE NEW CITY HALL
While the council is momentarily handcuffed by its lack of a quorum, plans for a new city hall continue. Walton said the city recently received a letter from Sen. Raphael Warnock congratulating the town on its $982,000 loan for a new city hall.
The city is now seeking “requests for proposals” (RFPs) from companies interested in constructing the facility. The proposed building will contain a public lobby, multi-purpose community meeting room, office space for staff and elected officials, a conference room and miscellaneous support spaces. According to city documents, the proposed building will be on .662 acres owned by the city and is approximately 3,000 square feet with a construction cost of approximately $750,000. The building will be on a septic system since sewer services aren’t available.
Walton hopes to have the project completed in the next year.
The city has to get a construction loan to build city hall, and once it’s done, the U.S.D.A. will provide permanent financing to pay off that loan.
“The payment was going to be $3,300 a month, but we had to pay another $300 a month until we had $36,000 in some sort of escrow account to cover if payments didn’t get made,” said Pou about the 40-year loan for a new city hall.
POTENTIAL LOSS OF LOST FUNDING
While the town government deals with political turmoil and plans for a big, new city hall, the government faces a potential threat to a primary funding source, the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST).
The county and cities recently renegotiated the 10-year LOST renewal, with allocations remaining the same. During this process, county commission chairman Todd Higdon said county clerk Christina Baxter discovered the language in the Department of Revenue’s (DOR) guidelines showing that cities must provide three, in-house services to qualify for the funding. That doesn’t include contracted services, such as when a city signs an inter-governmental agreement with another government entity for police or water services.
Higdon said the county is now seeking clarification from the DOR on whether contracted services should be allowed for LOST qualification.
“I’m not going to be the guy to tell the cities they don’t get this or they don’t get that,” said Higdon. “That’s not my role in this. The Department of Revenue needs to step up and say, ‘We wrote the rules. We’re going to qualify them and Todd, you just make sure the percentages (between the cities) are handled.’”
Higdon said the county asked each city to submit a list of the services it provides to its residents. That list was turned over to the DOR for review, and the county is waiting back on whether contracted services are considered valid for LOST qualification.
HULL’S SERVICES
Walton says Hull provides three services to its residents.
“We’ve always provided water, fire protection and police protection,” he said.
The city recently renewed an intergovernmental agreement with the county industrial authority to oversee water services to Hull residents.
Walton said the city also contracts with the Hull Volunteer Fire Department to provide fire protection to city residents. The town budgeted $8,465 in 2022 for the fire department. He said the city also approved $11,000 in ARPA funding for turnout gear for the firefighters this year.
But Walton and the department clashed earlier this year related to plans for the new city hall.
“He (Walton) is going to be taking what we use as a kitchen and tearing that down, which is going to leave us out of a kitchen to use when we do our fundraisers,” said Hull VFD chief Jason Austin.
At a meeting this summer, Walton claimed he had proof that the building belonged to the city and that the city had been paying utilities for the building since 2014. He asked Austin to provide proof that the building belonged to the fire department.
“He comes up and says, ‘Hey, can you prove that’s your building? And I’m like, ‘Hey, I can’t really go back 45 years and go in the documents and see when the forefathers of our department built this building, but yeah, it’s our building,” said Austin. “And he’s going to tear us down and leave us out of that spot. I don’t agree with that.”
Austin said he’s not sure if the fire department will renew its service contract with the city for 2023.
“The mayor told me last year that when he started his building, that once that started he was going to cut our funding,” said Austin. “I have not heard any more of that. We signed an agreement with them this past January and that contract runs until Dec. 31. I don’t know what’s going to happen. A lot has happened with the city over the past couple of months.”
Walton said the city also has an agreement with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to provide police services in the city.
Sheriff Michael Moore says that’s not the case.
“I’m unfamiliar with it (an intergovernmental agreement), but Kip (Thomas) supposedly has signed one years ago,” said Moore, referring to former Sheriff Thomas. “But the contract really is no good, because by state law, I already have to protect the city of Hull just like I do the rest of the county.”
Moore said the sheriff’s office doesn’t contract with any town in the county and doesn’t have the manpower to do that anyway. The department once had a contract with Colbert for extra police presence, but the town dropped it when the cost became too much. And Moore estimated the cost of service for Hull — including salaries, benefits, vehicles and equipment — at $140,000 to $150,000 annually, which exceeds the town’s budget. He said the sheriff’s patrol is split into three zones: Hwy. 106, Dogsboro and Hwy. 72. So there’s already a deputy always dedicated to the Hull area.
“I’m not going to do that to the citizens of Hull,” said Moore. “I don’t see where it would benefit them when they already have the service, and there’s deputies right there all the time anyway.”
LOOKING AHEAD
For the little boat of Hull’s government to get out of its current rough waters, town leaders will need to fill two council seats, determine what will happen with the proposed city hall, determine what arrangement the town has with the volunteer fire department, set a budget, and learn whether the city qualifies for LOST funding.
Commission chairman Higdon had a word of advice for the city during its time of uncertainty.
“I would pump the brakes right now on any thought of building a building,” he said.
