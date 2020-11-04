A new Madison County project aims to provide needy kids in the county with a Merry Christmas.
The Madison County Angel Project, sponsored by Minding You and Twisted K Livestock, will accept applications from residents in need for Christmas toys for their children. Those seeking assistance can visit Minding You at 122 General Daniels Avenue from 5 to 6 p.m., Nov. 9, or 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 14 to fill out an application.
Applicants need to bring proof of county residency and documentation of their employment/unemployment status. If a family is receiving help from another charitable provider or county agency, they may not “double dip” and receive help from this program as well.
The Angel Project is also seeking assistance from local businesses that may want to sponsor a needy child by purchasing $100 to $150 in new, unwrapped toys for the children. Children’s wish lists will be available after Nov. 21 and toys need to be delivered to the Minding You office by Dec. 18.
A barrel-racing fundraiser is also being planned for Dec. 5, with a rain date of Dec. 12. The time and locale of the even will be announced.
Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring a child can call Stephanie Higdon at 706-795-0056 or email her at ChristmasAP22@gmail.com
