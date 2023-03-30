Madison County’s animal control services are in need of an overhaul, and county commissioners are looking for an answer.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon brought up the matter Monday, noting that animal control has been the responsibility of the sheriff’s office, but he said public safety is suffering from staffing shortages, and the sheriff’s office has no one to fill the animal control position.
“I’ve beat my head against the wall with this one,” said Higdon. “Basically, the sheriff is understaffed. He’s drowning with employment issues. Right now, it’s under the sheriff’s department and he doesn’t have the manpower or the resources to staff it.
He’s asked everybody he knows.”
Higdon made two suggestions Monday. The first was to terminate intergovernmental agreements between the county and its six municipalities for animal control services.
“For temporary measures, I’m going to ask we terminate the intergovernmental agreements with the cities,” said Higdon. “And then we will try to regroup as a county, get somebody back in the role and if we need to reenter those agreements, we can. But I cannot today be in an agreement that I cannot fulfill.”
The board voted to end those agreements, at least temporarily.
Higdon also said other counties are dealing with similar problems. He suggested the county consider moving animal control into a three-way partnership with the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter and the Oglethorpe County government. If Oglethorpe County commissioners were willing to pitch in on funds for an animal control officer, a person could be hired to cover animal calls in both counties while being based at MOAS and helping there when he or she wasn’t on an animal call.
“I do think it will work,” he said. “I think it will benefit us all.”
Commissioner Derek Doster asked what will happen in the meantime as animal calls continue to happen.
“Somebody is still going to get a phone call, I think I have a rabid dog, raccoon, something, will that be a state issue then?” asked Doster.
County attorney Mike Pruett said he expects the sheriff’s office will still get the call until a solution is established.
“The sheriff is probably still going to get called every time there’s a dog bite and he’ll do what he can as a sheriff, but it won’t be animal control until we get this fixed,” said Pruett.
No action was taken on the three-way collaboration on animal control, but the matter will be discussed further at upcoming meetings.
