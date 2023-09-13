With recent moves by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, animal control will be starting up once again in the county.

Planning and code enforcement director Christopher Roach and the county recently started responding to emergency calls of aggressive dogs as stop gaps required by the state, but action approved at the BOC’s Sept. 11 meeting will help bring the department to fuller and more official capacity.

