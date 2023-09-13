With recent moves by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, animal control will be starting up once again in the county.
Planning and code enforcement director Christopher Roach and the county recently started responding to emergency calls of aggressive dogs as stop gaps required by the state, but action approved at the BOC’s Sept. 11 meeting will help bring the department to fuller and more official capacity.
“We need to have somebody on the road ready to go because if we don’t, we are going to turn Madison County into a Wild West show where folks shoot other people’s dogs just because they’re there,” District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams said about the need for animal control.
Roach brought before the board several items to address for the department including structure, chain of command, start date, training, location of offices, field safety measures, equipment needs and a priority call list.
He said the department will need at least two full-time animal control officers and one part-time animal control officer to be considered fully staffed. He plans to send three, including him, to an officer training in Royston starting on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5. The county has also received other officer applications to look through. He also noted that the code enforcement clerk will likely also be the animal control clerk.
A FY24 budget amendment is likely needed to cover the operations and equipment for the department, with numbers and a full equipment list coming soon.
The commissioners voted to allow Roach to get started working on the items brought before the board and named Roach as the head of the department. The required training is the first step to get officers in the field and responding to calls.
County chairman Todd Higdon says the primary focus of animal control for now is emergency cases like vicious or aggressive dogs, rather than roaming animals.
ZONING ITEMS
In zoning matters, the BOC approved:
• a zoning change from A2 to AR for a 2.04-acre portion of 20.18 acres located at 1114 Shoal Creek Rd., Colbert. The remaining 18.14 acres will stay in the A2 zone. The applicant wants to allow the 2 acres to be split off for a home site.
• a zoning change from A1 to AR for a 2-acre portion of a 28.4-acre property located at 4140 Hwy. 29 N, Danielsville. The rest of the acres will stay in the A1 zone. The applicant wants the 2 acres to be used as an additional home site for rental purposes.
• a zoning change from A2 to AR for a 4-acre portion of a 139.93-acre property located at O Crabapple Hollow Rd., Hull. The rest of the acres will stay in the A2 zone. The 4 acres are being split off to be sold.
• a zoning change from Industrial to Business for a 4-acre portion of a 46.77-acre property located at 11270 Hwy. 98 W, Commerce. The applicant is wanting to put a convenience store on the 4 acres, with the rest remaining in the Industrial zone. An industrial park is planned for those other 42.77 acres, with a rezone application coming in the future.
• a zoning change from A2 to AR for a 12.29 acre-property located at 0 Foote McClellan Rd., Colbert. The applicant sought the request for a five-acre split to gift his son for a home site.
• a zoning change from A1 to A2 for a property located at 2750 Spratlin Mill Rd., Hull. The change enables a land swap to allow for 4.458 acres to be split from a tract and combined with adjoining property. The rezoned property is absorbing 3.01 acres from the same adjoining property.
• zoning changes from A1 to A2 for two properties located at 905 and 1045 McCarty Dodd Rd., Colbert. The first property of 18.695 acres is being rezoned for a 4.797-acre split to be absorbed into an adjoining property. The second property of 6.93 acres is being rezoned to allow for 4.797 acres to be absorbed from an adjoining property for a total of 11.727 acres.
• A zoning change from A1 to AR for a 5-acre portion of a 69.85-acre property located at 1841 Macedonia Church Rd., Danielsville. The change allows for the 5 acres to be split and sold; the remaining acreage will remain in A1.
OTHER BUSINESS
• accepted the letter of resignation for Kelsey Tyner as director of the senior center.
• received a chairman’s report from Todd Higdon. In event updates, the fall tire amnesty event will take place at the transfer station from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will be on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays only. Advantage will be holding a Mental Health Awareness Walk on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Madison County track and field. The Chamber’s Scarecrows in the Cities will be held Oct. 6 — 25, with registration due Sept. 22. A scavenger hunt for the event is scheduled for Oct. 14. In other updates, the probate court was recognized for clearance rate excellence by the Judicial Council of Georgia. The Clearance Rate Excellence Award recognizes the top 10% of all classes of courts that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining clearance rates, a key indicator for caseload management. Madison County’s probate court met or exceeded 100% or better clearance rates over the past year.
• discussed the 2023 renewal for the beer and wine license for Family Dollar. The BOC will take action on Sept. 25.
• discussed the City of Ila’s intergovernmental agreement for the transportation and disposal of solid waste, with the county magistrate court handling violations of ordinance enforcement.
• discussed the agreements for the library and county extension office. The library plans to provide a detailed budget breakdown of its agreement to the BOC on Sept. 25. The county heard from the extension office about different line items in its budget.
