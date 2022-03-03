The public safety calls come 24/7/365. There’s no stop to it, and the numbers keep going up. Problem is, the number of people to respond to those calls keeps going down.
Madison County and other communities across the nation are dealing with a shortage of public safety staff to respond to emergencies. And that puts significant strain on workers in short-staffed departments.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t been fully staffed in quite some time. Chief Deputy Jeffrey Vaughn said a full staff would be 96 employees, and the department has been running 10 or 12 short. Keeping enough jailers on staff and deputies on the road has been a huge challenge.
Vaughn said that when the department is fully staffed, there are seven law enforcement officers patrolling Madison County — four deputies on regular shift, a split-shift officer at the busiest times, a lieutenant and a traffic officer.
But the shortage of workers has taken a toll on the department.
“So, what has happened is it’s trending down to those seven people have turned into three,” he said. “And those three people on a constant basis, a lot of times are covering the heat of the moment with us trying to jump in and grab as much while still doing administrative, investigative duties, dispatch duties.”
In such a short-staffed department, employees are having to multi-task to get everything covered.
“We’ve got patrol guys in courthouse security working the jail, got SROs (school resource officers) working road calls, got CID (investigative staff) working patrol cars,” said Madison County 911 Director Brenan Baird.
Vaughn said the pressure on the three regular deputies on patrol is immense.
“What that does is kills morale,” he said. “You got three core guys who are the body of the seven that are carrying the workload. Man, they’re burnt out.”
The sheriff’s office works an 84-hour period for two weeks, with 12-hour shifts Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — and then Wednesday and Thursday of the next week. The department tries to fill the vacant shifts through overtime. But it’s a hard balancing act.
“I literally have a calendar on my desk, and I’ll post a calendar and email the lieutenants and sergeants and say, here’s available overtime whatever division that is,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn said he tries to avoid having staff work more than two overtime days in a two-week period to keep them from burning out. But covid has also thrown that plan out the window at times.
“We had one guy that he pulled a day shift for me,” said Vaughn. “He worked from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., covid hit, the night shift deputy, two of them were out. It just happened that day. He said OK, I’ll stay. So he stays until midnight. I come in and cover from midnight to 6 a.m. That deputy who was supposed to be off the next day who just worked until midnight came right back in at 6 a.m.”
CALL VOLUME
Baird and Vaughn said that covid has had one positive public-safety effect: a reduction in the number of frivolous calls,
“We’re still getting ridiculous calls on occasion — but we’re not getting as many of those my-kid-won’t-go-to-school calls,” said Baird.
Vaughn said covid “slowed down that version of calls.”
“We don’t get the call that, ‘Hey, there’s a bee in my car; can you send a deputy?’” he said. “That’s a true story. It happens.”
But Baird said there’s been an increase in more serious calls.
“The number of incidents with reports is about 20 percent higher than last year, and that’s combined with the fact that we’re 25 percent less staffed,” he said. “So you’re looking at about a 35-to-40 percent increase in workload and we’re dividing that up among less people. So now they’re really getting burnt out and fed up and frustrated, tired.”
Vaughn said that deputies are pleased when they see others take an interest in joining the department.
“What really excites them is they walk in the door and say, ‘Hey, do we have any applications today?’” he said. “And when they see a new application and a new hire come in, they really get excited and get motivated.”
EMS PERSONNEL
Madison County EMS Director Bobby Smith says his department also faces significant staffing issues these days, but the problem is widespread.
“This is not a Madison County problem but a nationwide problem,” he said. “You can read national and state news about this. Staff wise is just short all over.”
Madison County has four EMS stations and needs two paramedics at each station to man the ambulance. The department will open a new station in Comer later this year, but the overall number of stations will remain at four.
“Right now we are down two (full-time paramedics),” said Smith. “And then ideally we’d like to have 15 or so part timers that work consistently and right now the way it’s been the last few months, we have a handful. The last year and a half a handful, like five or six put in consistently every month.”
Lately, when Smith looks at his monthly calendar, he says there are about 50 shifts he must find a way to fill.
“You don’t realize it until you put it onto paper, but that’s a lot of open shifts,” he said, adding that Madison County has managed not to take trucks off duty due to shortages, which has happened elsewhere.
Paramedics don’t work regular eight-hour days. They work 24-hour shifts. And the Madison County department works on a rotating basis: two, two-week pay periods of 120 hours, followed by 96 hours the following two weeks.
Smith said any paramedic can find shifts in his or her county of residence. So, it’s hard to pull part-timers to the Madison County EMS who live out of county.
He also said hospitals are paying better than paramedic services, and that’s cutting into the number of available medics.
“You’ve got these hospitals who are hiring paramedics to work in pretty much every department,” said Smith. “It’s good for people who for whatever reason can’t work on an ambulance anymore, but it hurts us, because there’s just not as many people getting into EMS as there used to be.”
Madison County EMS struggles to stay competitive with departments in surrounding counties, but pay has improved recently, thanks to action by the county commissioners.
“We’re not the lowest (in the area), but definitely not the highest, more lower middle,” said Smith. “The board has done a really good job of trying to keep us competitive.”
Smith said being a paramedic is a good career.
“It doesn’t seem like it, but you do have a lot of time off,” he said. “You work 24 hours, but most of the time you’re not running non stop that full 24 hours. After you work 24 you have a full two days off afterwards. That’s a pretty good schedule.”
But he said it’s hard to compete with hospitals offering higher pay.
“The money is a whole lot better on the nursing side with the same amount of school,” he said. “It’s hard to convince somebody, and especially younger kids, they look at the money. And nursing has more pay.”
He said he doesn’t see recruitment to the profession getting any easier.
“Unfortunately, I don’t see it getting any better,” said Smith. “The state office of EMS is desperately looking at what they can do to help out with the shortages, but talking to other directors, I don’t see it getting better anytime soon.”
RECRUITING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vaughn said recruiting people to be in law enforcement is tough these days. He said law enforcement gets painted with a broad brush.
“No offense to the media, but it started when everything started talking about law enforcement going south, and my badge doesn’t necessarily have the same weight as the bad apples of the bunch,” he said. “But we get scrutinized because we wear a badge, but some public image has all of us in the same criteria. In more rural Madison County, we don’t face that every day, thank God.”
Baird said another thing making recruitment difficult is the decline in loyalty to particular departments.
“College football is a microcosm of what we all face right now,” he said. “Used to, when you went to college, that was your university. Nobody thinks Hershel Walker could have played two years for Georgia and two years for Alabama. That was unheard of. Now, every year you have people changing. It’s what can you offer me.”
Baird said that five years ago, he saw about a third of public safety in constant turnover, “because it’s not for everybody.”
“But now I’d tell you it’s probably a half,” he said. “Half the personnel in public safety is constant turnover. You’ve got your seasoned, long-standing, I’ll-be-here-til-I-die folks, and then you’ve got everybody else. And that group of people you’re trying to retain or recruit from dispatcher to jail to the deputies, that group of people who want to do this for a profession has gotten significantly smaller.”
Vaughn said competition for staff is hard on smaller departments.
“Where it affects Madison County and the rural counties, is we can’t fight with the bigger agencies,” he said. “We can’t compete. And that’s a problem. When everybody is trying to fight over the same person, you start talking about who has the best money, the best benefits and who’s got the prettier, shinier car, who’s got the better equipment.”
The chief deputy said officers are often opting for other types of jobs, not law enforcement.
“We’ve had three deputies completely leave law enforcement and go to Boswell Oil,” said Vaughn. “They’re walking out the door making entry level here $18.25 an hour. They’re going there and making $22. And they don’t have to put up with answering calls, getting shot at, I may get sued because the media don’t like the way I handled this call or talked to their dad. All they got to do is move a box, manual labor. Clock in and clock out and be done.”
He said he tells recruits that the Madison County department doesn’t micromanage its staff and creates a family-like atmosphere.
“We create that environment,” said Vaughn. “We’ve got your back. If you do something that we can educate and train you to correct what you did, we’ll fix that. If you did something and you’re right, then we’re going to support you. We’re not going to turn our back on our guys.”
Baird said law enforcement is a meaningful profession, a job that assists people in need.
“It is still and will always be,” he said. “Law enforcement is a very noble profession. There’s a lot of pride that comes with that, a lot of ability and self satisfaction. Some can say it’s good or bad. But there’s a lot that goes with that. It’s a very noble profession, a needed profession, something that’s going to have to exist. But it’s become publicly acceptable to bash law enforcement in general. That’s had a resounding affect on recruitment and retention throughout.”
911 CENTER
Baird said the situation at the 911 center is challenging, too.
The office must be staffed at all times to answer public safety calls. A full staff is 12 dispatchers and three office staff, with three dispatchers on each shift. Baird, who took the 911 director’s role in 2018, had three dispatchers in training at the time of the interview.
“Most folks have no idea the things that go on there (the dispatch room),” he said. “There’s a lot that goes on that nobody really sees, hears or thinks about. When I say I have a full staff, that would be three experienced dispatchers. I haven’t had that since I’ve been here. Just like the jail hasn’t, and the patrol guys have probably been fully staffed for a period of a week or two in the past two years.”
Baird said covid has also had a severe impact at times on his office. He noted that nine people in 911 had covid this past fall.
“I literally had six dispatchers working 24/7,” he said. “And if you don’t think that won’t make them pull their hair out.”
Though dispatcher pay in surrounding counties can be significantly better than in Madison County, Baird said pay is up $3 an hour for dispatchers compared to when he started in 2018.
But he said it’s hard to recruit people to be a dispatcher, which can be intense and offer little in the way of closure on the emergencies that are handled. He said each dispatcher gets a book when they start, “Under the Headset.”
“Being a dispatcher is most accurately exemplified in a little part of that book where it says, ‘Have you ever read a crime novel from the opening stanza to the finale?’ Well being a dispatcher is like reading that book with the last four chapters ripped out,” he said. “There’s never any closure. They get the call. They send people, people are calling in, then everybody gets there, they start doing what they’re doing and then they’re like, did they die, did you catch them, what happened?”
He said there are stressful calls, such as dealing with major accidents or fires. There have been suicides committed with a dispatcher on the line.
“There are few people who want to be dispatchers,” said Baird. “Used to be a lot. Not anymore…. But at the end of the day, you can’t not have someone in that seat. And you have to get them functional, competent and willing.”
FIRE SERVICES
And, of course, public safety in Madison County relies heavily on the sacrifices of the men and women who put on fire gear for no pay at all, whatever time, day or night. Some neighboring counties have paid fire departments, and the costs run in the millions. So, Madison County leaders sometimes note the vast savings the volunteers offer the county and its taxpayers for their willingness to serve as unpaid firefighters, doing tasks that don’t just involve fighting fires, but work in storms and other public emergencies.
“The people are the fire department,” said Danielsville chief Marc Perry when interviewed last year by the Journal about firefighting. “The truck won’t do anything by itself. You have to have that commitment. There are times at 3 in the morning or right in the middle of something, you have to drop what you’re doing and go, because you are the fire department. At that moment, you’re it. You’re what the people are depending on. So you got to be pretty determined about it.”
There are 11 volunteer fire departments in Madison County, and the groups are always in search of more people to join their efforts. If you have an interest in serving the community in that capacity, and possibly earning a firefighter’s pension, email madisoncountyrescue.ga@gmail.com.
Leaders talk about the future and how long Madison County can hold onto its volunteer fire services. That will be determined by growth and by how many people are willing to volunteer in coming years.
LOOKING AHEAD
And as the county comprehensive land use plan is due for an update over the next year, Madison County leaders are talking a lot about growth these days and what’s to come. This will be a multi-faceted task. But public safety is certainly one aspect of planning. Having enough staff for the sheriff’s office and jail is an ongoing issue, and Vaughn said current commissioners have done a good job in addressing salary issues. But he said the county will need to consider its public safety facilities, too.
He notes that the current jail cannot be expanded to hold more inmates. It was initially designed to house 64 inmates, but then later expanded to hold 100, but that expansion didn’t include any additional kitchen, laundry or medical facilities. So cooks have to double up on each meal, preparing one set, then another, instead of handling all at once.
“They don’t have the stoves, the equipment, everything that it takes to do enough meals at one time for 100 inmates,” said Vaughn. “They have to cook multiple meals. Bed space is not the problem right now, at least today. But the accommodation of the bed space is the problem. We have physically had to carry laundry to laundromats.”
Baird said this has an effect on jail staff, which was short six staff members at the time of this interview in February.
“If you think that don’t wear on the mental status of the folks working in the jail, it’ll get you,” he said.
The 911 center on Wagener Lane in Danielsville is housed in an old insurance office constructed in 1954, and finding a new facility for the office is also a public safety need.
A LITTLE PATIENCE
Vaughn said that as law enforcement deals with ongoing staff shortages, he hopes the public can have some patience and understanding.
“My biggest message is to ask for some patience,” he said. “And I hate to say that. Patience is hard because your crisis at the moment may not be the biggest crisis that these three deputies on patrol right now are facing. Your immediate crisis that you want an immediate answer, someone else’s may be a little bigger. We even get the negative backlash of apparently the sheriff’s office don’t care, especially because we have a subdivision that may have a speeding car. Unfortunately, the roll-over accident we’re working with injuries takes precedence.”
He said local law officers care about Madison County.
“It’s hard to relay that this is my hometown, too,” said Vaughn. “I care 100 percent, live here, born and raised here, but unfortunately, there are priority calls, and I can’t always be everywhere that every citizens’ crisis needs me to be at. That’s the truth in all public safety.”
