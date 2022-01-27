A major poultry-house development is being planned off Hudson Rivers Church Road and Jot ‘Em Down Road in northern Madison County.
Danh Nguyen, Hull, representing Teresa Invest Land, LLC, has filed a request with the Madison County Planning and Zoning Office to rezone 178.31 acres on Hudson Rivers Church Road from A-2 to A-1 to build a total of 20 chicken houses.
The proposed development is surrounded by a mix of agricultural and residential properties, with primarily agriculture land to the north, west and south and mostly residential property to the east. The proposal is also not far from the county’s lone winery, Boutier Winery and Inn, also located on Hudson Rivers Church Road.
The property, with a current designated use as “timber,” was the focal point of a major zoning battle in 2007, when the county commissioners denied a different applicant’s request to rezone the land from A-2 to A-1 to allow 12 hen houses for egg production. That request was accompanied with significant public opposition.
The county planning commission is slated to hear the request at its 6 p.m. meeting Feb. 15, then make a recommendation to the county commissioners, who will meet at 6 p.m., March 7 on the matter. Both meetings will be in the county government complex in Danielsville.
