Today marks 86 years since Lent Shaw was murdered in Madison County, shot to death near his home as his wife and 11 children listened.
Two photos were taken after the lynching, showing a group of white men posing with Shaw’s bullet-riddled body. Those photos have been widely seen for decades. They are in the U.S. Library of Congress and in history books, but the murder case was quickly closed locally back in 1936. And there’s been silence ever since.
Yet, the tale of that long ago April remains. It’s a painful story, one often ignored, but a tragedy that has remained with Shaw’s family over generations.
While the event wasn’t covered in the local paper, the killing drew attention elsewhere, including from The Atlanta Daily World, a prominent black paper at the time, and The New York Times.
“I was on the floor in front of the fire when I heard someone holler,” Shaw told The Atlanta Daily World in 1936. “I told my children to keep quiet, so we could hear. When I heard the noise, which sounded as though the voice of a screaming person ... I got up and went to the door. The screaming was a good half-mile down the road from our house.”
Shaw took his son’s coat and went to the porch, where he saw some cars drive up.
“I got in with the folks and went with them to see if I could be of any help,” he said. “At the jail, the girl said I was the man who choked her.”
Shaw never saw his family again. He died 18 days later at the hands of a mob.
18 DAYS OF HELL
After getting in the vehicle, Shaw spent the night in the Colbert jail, called the “calaboose,” then was transported to the Danielsville jail in the morning.
“On the way, he was accused of stabbing the two police officers that were driving him, and they shot him multiple times; so he arrived in Danielsville critically wounded,” said Josina Guess, to a crowd of about 50 people April 16.
Guess spoke this month during a vigil for Shaw held the day before Easter by a Sunday school group from Oconee United Methodist Church of Athens. She is researching the murder and she shared what is known about the events of April 1936 with those gathered on Smithonia-Colbert Road at the Mill Shoal Creek bridge, near the site of the lynching, pausing her talk as loud trucks roared by just feet away.
When Shaw arrived in Danielsville that morning, a crowd waited to kill him. There had been a tornado in Gainesville, with the National Guard responding. The Guard was then called to another kind of storm in Danielsville.
“There was a judge who was asleep in bed, and someone asked him to get out of bed and stop the mob,” said Guess. “Someone called the National Guard to come on down from Gainesville.”
Shaw survived the day and was transported to a hospital in Athens and then to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, staying until April 17.
As he recovered from his gunshot wounds, he was interviewed by journalists from The Atlanta Daily World. He told them he had not assaulted anyone.
“The day he spoke to the newspaper was the day he was transferred out of the hospital to Fulton Tower Jail, still wounded, still not healed from his gunshots,” said Guess. “He went from Colbert, to Danielsville, to Athens, to Atlanta.”
On April 27, Shaw was transported back to Danielsville, and then from there, to Royston.
His final road trip was with the mob that killed him. He was kidnapped from the jail around midnight and driven in the darkness back near his home in Colbert to be executed.
“His wife and children heard the shots that killed him,” said Guess. “Lent Shaw died from bullet wounds. Lynching was not always by rope. It may have been a piece of plow line that held him to the tree. I will not go into detail to all that they did to his body.”
Shaw was supposed to stand trial that morning. Instead, his body was roped to a tree with men posing for a group photo.
A FAMILY IN EXODUS
After the lynching, a reporter from the Atlanta Daily World talked to Shaw’s wife, Georgia, and asked her what she was going to do. She said, “I don’t know. We’ve got to do the best we can.”
“His (Shaw’s) eldest sons were brought to see their father’s body and told that they needed to get the hell out of Georgia or else they would do the same to them,” said Guess.
The family didn’t stay. They moved north. This included Leonard, 21; Wilburn, 19; Lois, 16; Alphe, 14; Mae Bell, 12; Sugar Lee, 11; Emma, 9; Willie, 7; Luther, 5; Georgia Mae, 3; Reba, 15 months.
A black women’s group in Atlanta took up an offering for Georgia Shaw and her family. The Atlanta Daily World printed a thank you letter from the widow to that women’s group.
Guess read the letter at the April 16 vigil.
“We are doing very well, only we are in need,” she wrote. “We need clothes and food. And we are very much in need of money. I haven’t a thing to do. I can do day work, but there’s nothing here for me. I’m not going to farm. I haven’t got anybody to help me with the farm. I thank you for anything you do for me. I thank you for your kindness. Yours very truly, Georgia Shaw.”
THE YEARS SINCE
After the murder, the Shaw family moved to Chicago to live with Georgia’s sister, and the lynching of the family patriarch has haunted his descendants for years.
Evan Lewis, Shaw’s great grandson, was a child when he first learned about his family’s history. And he has made two trips to Colbert in recent years trying to find answers about what happened: all the who, what, when, where, why and how. He has given several interviews over the years about his quest to learn more, to understand more. Where is Lent Shaw buried? What happened with the land he owned? Who was involved in his killing?
Lewis and his wife have a daughter, Mae Belle, who has yet to turn 1. She was named after his maternal grandmother, Mae Belle Shaw, who was 11 at the time as she huddled with her mother and siblings as the lynch mob gathered near their property to torture, then lynch, her father within earshot of the family home.
“I’m not sure how we will tell my daughter about her great-great grandfather’s lynching, but I imagine the conversation will evolve over a span of years and deepen as she matures,” he said this week. “I suspect the conversation will begin with her questions about the origins of her name. I imagine that one day she will ask to see pictures of her namesake, my grandmother, and I will show her the photo of Mae Belle and her siblings, published in the local Black press in the aftermath of the lynching.”
He expects there to be more questions as she grows older.
“I’ll struggle to explain that our family landed in Chicago after my great grandfather was lynched, and the rest of the family was forced to flee or meet the same fate,” said Lewis.
Colbert and Madison County have been heavy in the family memory with that lingering darkness over what happened. He’s hopeful that light will enter the picture.
“I’ll explain that present day Colbert and Madison County is home to a number of residents who are good and kind people, but that it is not enough to be good or kind,” said Lewis. “In order for people, or towns, or countries to maximize their potential and become the best possible versions of themselves, they must be good and decent, but they must also be courageous.”
He thinks about what she’ll say if she wants to visit Colbert.
“I will have to tell her that can only happen when the people of Madison County demonstrate that they are more than good, decent people,” said Lewis. “That can only happen when they prove that they have the courage to honor our family’s history, and acknowledge our humanity, by daring to speak the names of her great-great grandfather's assailants.”
While he seeks answers about his great grandfather’s killing, he also wants to understand more about the life of a man killed at 43. What did he experience in Colbert outside of that awful event?
Lewis said when he stood in the creek in Colbert on a visit several years ago, he thought not just of Shaw’s death, but of his life, how he met his wife in the county, raised his children there, experienced “all of the great things that happened to all of us over the course of a lifetime, they happened to him in this place.”
NEAR THE SITE OF THE MURDER
It’s that life that John Vodicka of Oconee United Methodist Church of Athens spoke of April 16 as a crowd stood on the grass slope a few feet from a cross with Lent Shaw’s name and date of death nailed to a tree and adorned with flowers. The precise location of the killing isn’t known, but it was somewhere near the Mill Shoal Creek Bridge.
“We’re here to begin a process where we can acknowledge and get folks to acknowledge that this happened in their community, in our community, and we can work to have a more appropriate recognition of the fact that this happened,” said Vodicka, who organized the vigil. “We’re here to lift up this human being, Lent Shaw, in a way that he has not been recognized over the last eight-and-half decades.”
Vodicka spoke of the lynching photo, which those at the ceremony held in their hands.
“It would be wonderful if we could know the descendants of the men in this picture,” he said. “It has to weigh heavy on folks. I hope it weighs heavy on folks who have this history in their family line.”
Dee Cole Vodicka talked about seeing the men in the photo.
“I also think I need to ask who do I love in that picture?” she said. “Who am I kin to in that picture? Who are these people and how do I participate in a world that lets them stand in this picture with such passive faces? And so I’m tempted to condemn, but I think on this Holy Saturday, I’m called to ask, where am I in this picture?”
Guess noted that the photographs of Shaw’s lynching were well known and included in a push for anti-lynching legislation the year of his killing
“It didn’t pass in 1936,” said Guess. “And we didn’t get national anti-lynching legislation until last month.”
Pastor Karen Hitchcock, who wore a T-shirt with Lent Shaw’s photo on the front, said the kind of hate that led the men to kill Shaw still lives. She said she remembered the KKK stopping school buses in Danielsville in 1985 to promote their group. She said she is grateful to see people acknowledge what happened and to speak of love, not hate.
“I applaud y’all for doing this,” she said. “I was inspired by his great grandson who came here, Evan Lewis. My grandmother told me this story (about Lent Shaw) when I was a little girl. This means so much to me, not to even know him, but it means a lot that y’all could have it in y’all’s heart to enlighten the world that there needs to be a change. We can’t stop here. We got to keep going.”
Nasrin Rouhani, an Iranian refugee, spoke through tears April 16. She is of the Baha’i faith and says the religion is persecuted in Iran.
“We’ve been lynched; we’ve been killed,” she said of the Baha’i. “They have killed the children in front of their parents.”
She and her husband, Iraji Rouhani, fled to America and started a new life. But he was murdered at his business.
“I just don’t know how long it will take us to realize no matter what color of skin, what faith or no faith, that we’re all human beings,” she said. “… We really don’t see it and we ignore it, because it’s not us. But when it is us, it comes with the pain.”
Local resident Shirley Hitchcock had a simple message that day, drawing an “amen” from those gathered.
“I just want to say that Jesus loves all of us the same,” she said, wearing a T-shirt with Shaw’s photo. “Color ain’t got nothing to do with it. It’s got to do with love. And that’s all I got to say.”
The group joined in singing “The Ocean Refuses No River.”
And the ceremony ended with the crowd dropping a variety of colors of flowers from the edge of the bridge into the murky water below, all the orange, green, yellow and purples floating slowly away.
NOTE: A group of Madison County residents is forming a group to remember Lent Shaw’s story. If you would like to be involved or if you have memories to share, please email lentshawmemorial@gmail.com
