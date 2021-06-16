Lafarrah Chappell remembers the phone call from April 2019. A board member from Madison County Habitat for Humanity was on the line.
“She asked me, ‘Do you know how to use a shovel?’” recalled Chappell, who works as a medication aide at an assisted living facility. “I said, ‘Maybe.’”
“Well, get ready,” came the reply. “Your family’s been picked.”
Chappell would need far more than a shovel. Soon, she was cutting and installing vinyl siding. Her oldest son joined the roofing crew. Her daughter helped paint. Eight months later, Chappell and her five children moved into a new house on Comer’s Hill Street. It was the first home she had ever owned.
“Now I can come home to something that’s ours,” Chappell said. “That was a great experience, to build the house we’ll live in the rest of our lives, hopefully.”
Her house marked the ninth build by the Madison County chapter of Habitat, which partners with local families to provide safe and affordable housing. This spring, the nonprofit broke ground on its tenth home, along Comer’s Railroad Ave.
The group will be working with a Comer resident, Shaw Oo, a mother of three who moved to the area eight years ago.
And while Habitat has been building houses in Madison County for more than 20 years, the group has finally found a home of its own. This month, they moved into a Main Street office in downtown Comer, which was previously occupied by JadeSpring Wellness.
With the new address come several new goals.
“We need to raise more money so we can raise more roofs,” said Ruthie Holloman, the local Habitat president.
The nonprofit currently builds about one new home every two years. Holloman would like to be building a home, or even two homes, every 12 months.
Habitat is also seeking new volunteers, and not just folks who know how to swing a hammer. The group would welcome event planners who can organize a fundraiser, tech gurus with online and social media skills, and gifted networkers who can build enthusiasm for Habitat’s projects.
Of course, contributions are always welcome, Holloman said. With the new move, they could especially use office furniture, computers and a Wi-Fi router, or financial donations to help cover the utility bills.
After they settle into their office, Habitat hopes to offer workshops on basic home repairs, such as fixing a leaky pipe or replacing a toilet flapper. Yard sales are in the works, too.
The Madison County chapter of Habitat began work in 1998, but the housing group’s roots run deeply in Georgia.
The organization was established in Americus in 1976. Ten years later, Habitat for Humanity International held a retreat at the Comer-based Christian service community, Jubilee Partners, attended by former President Jimmy Carter.
Want to learn more about Madison County Habitat for Humanity? Visit them at mcghfh.org, or on their Facebook page. Or drop by their upcoming open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 1, at 1956 Main St. in downtown Comer.
