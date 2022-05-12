There’s sticker shock on plenty of goods these days due to inflation. That’s certainly true in the housing market, where costs have soared.
And there are ripple effects to those increases.
One such shockwave came by mail to Madison County home and land owners recently — big increases in the assessed value of their properties. Phones have been busy in the county’s tax offices since those mailings.
But county leaders note that assessments are just one part of the tax equation. It’s the combination of an assessment value and a tax rate that determines how much a property owner actually pays. If assessments go up, a tax rate can be rolled back to offset that increase, keeping the tax bill steady.
No hard figures are available yet, but with the housing market seeing values at an all-time high, local leaders say they’ll look at potential rollbacks to help property owners.
For instance, the county school board has kept the tax rate at 16.99 mills for years, but that number could fall some this year due to a sudden spike in the county’s digest (its overall property value).
“We’ve had conversations with the tax commissioners’ office in regards to the tax digest and where we are as a county, and we’re in the budget process now, so we will be looking at the possibility of a rollback in some form or some amount,” said county school superintendent Michael Williams. “I’m not sure what that will look like at the moment until we get some final numbers in place, but we surely want to relieve folks of the tax burden if at all possible.”
In the current property market, homes and land have sold for significantly more than in previous years. And when there are a substantial number of sales in close proximity, then longtime homeowners who have no intent to sell their property can still see a sudden increase in their assessments, because the value of property in the area has all risen — theirs, too.
While some people have sold for nice profits, their gains have affected surrounding properties.
“Glad you made a good lick, but that increase you made happened hundreds of times and it changed the value across the board,” said county commission chairman Todd Higdon, referring to those who have sold homes and land in a seller’s market.
County chief appraiser Robin Baker notes that state law requires his office to assess all property in relation to sales in the area. So if an area begins to pop with high-dollar sales, other nearby properties will be affected in terms of higher assessments, because the law requires that an area’s property values correlate with sales. Otherwise, land and home values don’t reflect fair market value.
Baker said the increase in material costs also affects assessments.
“When these material costs go up, we have to adjust our schedules to what the material costs are, because it costs that builder that much more to build a house,” he said.
Baker said he can’t yet provide hard data on what the digest will be for this year, but he said the values are way up.
“When you see those values out there — people who bought a house five years ago for $120,000, then take that same house and sell it for $280,000,” said Baker. “It’s not something where we’re just going out and picking numbers. These are hard numbers that come from the market…We’re looking at a starter home that would have been $80 a square foot five years ago is $140 a square foot now. At some point I’m sure that bubble may have to bust, but it hasn’t gotten to that point yet.”
Higdon said he and the county commissioners recognize what the increase in assessments will mean for many property owners, particularly those on fixed incomes, unless they take action. And he said he expects commissioners will likely act to help property owners. But the board controls such action, not the chairman. He said the group will address the 2023 budget in the summer and a rollback will be discussed.
“I want the public to know that we do recognize there’s an issue,” he said. “We do recognize surrounding counties are in the same exact situation we are and we are going to look at a way before the actual tax bill comes out to offset that.”
Higdon added that inflation makes planning difficult for everyone, pointing out how fuel increased from $2.50 a gallon to $4.50 in a short period of time, which has a huge effect on budgets.
“These rates for materials and goods is astronomical and it all trickles down to your local governments and your local cities,” he said.
But the chairman said Madison County’s budget can handle some tough weather.
“There are inflated costs that have to be covered,” he said. “But Madison County has done a good job with the prior year budget and we are in a good position to be able to take a little bit of that burden.”
Madison County property owners have 45 days to file an appeal on their property. That appeal period ends June 17. And exactly when tax bills will be mailed out has yet to be determined.
Tax commissioner Lamar Dalton said he had hoped to get tax bills out early with a Nov. 15 due date so tax time won’t line up so closely with Christmas, but he doesn’t know if that will happen with the increase in assessments and potential increase in appeals.
Outside of the appeal process on assessments, the ball is now in the taxing authorities’ court — the BOC, school board, IDA and city councils — in terms of what property tax bills will be. Taxing authorities will have the choice in coming months to bring in more revenue based on value increases on property owners or they can roll back their tax rates to offset those increases, lowering revenues, but also lowering the burden on taxpayers.
But whatever the tax bills are, inflation is taking its toll, making all bills more difficult for many. Dalton said the county will work with property owners on their tax bills.
“From our standpoint, the tax commissioners’ office, we’ll continue to work with folks,” he said. “People need help; people do their part. We’ll continue to support them and help them any way we can. And folks do a pretty good job about doing their part. So we’ll figure out a way and get through it somehow.”
