Schools shut down in the spring of 2020, and many students lost connection to their peers and communities.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declares mental health issues like depression, sadness, and hopelessness are still impacting high school students. However, data from a March 2022 report reveals that students who felt connections to adults and peers during that time have significantly less issues with their mental health.
Angie Martin saw that potential problem and has addressed it head-on with an afterschool program in Comer at the Perch Community Center.
Martin’s background in education over several states gives her insight into serving middle and high school students, but her work with refugees served by Jubilee Partners for two years also encouraged her to connect with the youth.
“This is the age group with the least afterschool programming,” she said.
Even more, she estimates the language barrier with some of the immigrant families who have settled in Comer as a potential cause to enlarge the impacts of COVID isolation on teenagers in the area.
She says the main goal of the program is socialization. Martin and her group of volunteers hope to help their participants navigate the tricky adolescent years by developing social skills and supporting in-person activities without a dependence on their electronic devices.
“I hope to encourage them to feel safe and comfortable with being themselves,” the director pledges.
The afterschool program began in fall of 2021 with the aid of a Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant from the Georgia Afterschool Network (GASN). According to the GASN website, the BOOST grants aim to expand access to programs for students who were most impacted academically and socially by the pandemic. Those target groups include students in rural areas, English learners, and migratory youth. The grant is issued in a three-year cycle with annual renewals.
On a typical day, Martin serves the students a healthy afterschool snack. They’re a mix of cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
“They’re always hungry,” she jokes.
Angie especially appreciates the support of the school system.
“If the schools didn’t provide transportation, we wouldn’t be able to function.” she said.
The kids arrive separately by bus but quickly connect with the adults and other students. One recent afternoon, the first student to arrive recounted her sibling’s schedule with play practice. The sibling is missing the physical connection with the afterschool program, but Martin promises to go see the play.
Likewise, Angie provides another example of the group’s connection. Last year, after a student’s family experienced a car accident, participants and volunteers were able to provide both physical and emotional support with visits to the hospital.
“The connections still exist, even when the kids aren’t here anymore,” she said.
Initially, the afterschool program networked within the community through other non-profits. Martin and volunteers still have connections with the families served through Jubilee Partners. They utilized the Facebook group for the New Neighbors Network, another non-profit in Comer. Word of mouth and contact with families in the non-English community helped grow the program. On any given week, it serves five-to-20 students two afternoons a week.
Activities each Tuesday and Thursday include field trips and crafts. The group has visited the local attractions of Watson Mill Bridge State Park, Lake Russell, and the Georgia Museum of Art on the University of Georgia campus. The group recently assembled bracelets.
The teens are commonly seen in town picking up trash and interacting with fellow citizens. They’ve even made a treasure hunt of that activity, giving points with rewards for items found along the streets. They call their treasure hunt “Spirit Lifting Beautification,” and Martin said the teens have earned a positive reputation in the community for their enthusiastic service.
Later in the afternoon, leaders help with homework assignments and stimulate conversation with book discussion and intentional interactions with questions about personal interests and concerns.
Martin and her volunteers not only interact happily with the students, she says the afternoons lift her spirit as well. Angie explains that her experiences with the youth and their families give her a wider perspective of the world and ultimately help with feeling gratitude.
The program is expanding beyond after school activities. This summer, Martin is planning a summer camp called “Movers and Makers.” The students will be encouraged to move during the day rather than sit idle at home. In addition, the camp will feature skills for the students to learn.
Martin says she plans for participants to have the opportunity to begin learning an instrument and produce a music album. They will also participate in a cooking workshop. Other skills will be added to the plans as Martin confirms more volunteers.
The summer camp will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at minimal costs. Angie says scholarships will be available. She is also looking for adults to act as high school counselors. Sign-up information will be available at the Perch website https://www.theperchcomer.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.