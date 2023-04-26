Crafts project

After school participants at The Perch in Comer work on a crafts project.

Schools shut down in the spring of 2020, and many students lost connection to their peers and communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declares mental health issues like depression, sadness, and hopelessness are still impacting high school students. However, data from a March 2022 report reveals that students who felt connections to adults and peers during that time have significantly less issues with their mental health.

