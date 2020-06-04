The Athens’ unemployment rate spiked in April, breaking all previous all-time highs.
“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way,” said Butler.
In Athens, the unemployment rate increased 7 percentage points in April, reaching 11.3 percent. A year ago, the rate was 2.9 percent.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 255 percent in April, which directly correlated with the number of temporary and potentially permanent lay-offs associated with COVID-19. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 10,201 percent.
Athens ended April with 87,000 jobs. That number decreased by 8,300 from March to April and was down by 10,500 when compared to this time last year.
The labor force decreased in April by 5,816 and ended the month with 92,677. That number is down 6,281 when compared to April of 2019.
Athens finished the month with 82,236 employed residents. That number decreased by 12,039 over the month and is down by 13,814 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 1,534 active job postings in metro Athens for April.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.
