Madison County hired a contractor to audit cell companies with 46 cell towers in the county and discovered $8.7 million in untaxed equipment.

The county will bring in nearly $100,000 more in tax revenue now after that equipment is added to the tax rolls. The county contracted with Traylor Business Services to audit the tower companies at a cost of $24,000. The audit will bring in $121,037 in new revenue for the county — or $97,000 after the cost of Traylor’s service is subtracted from the revenues.

