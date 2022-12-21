Madison County hired a contractor to audit cell companies with 46 cell towers in the county and discovered $8.7 million in untaxed equipment.
The county will bring in nearly $100,000 more in tax revenue now after that equipment is added to the tax rolls. The county contracted with Traylor Business Services to audit the tower companies at a cost of $24,000. The audit will bring in $121,037 in new revenue for the county — or $97,000 after the cost of Traylor’s service is subtracted from the revenues.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said no tower companies appealed the findings. He said the next step is to look at retail stores in the county, noting that this will include his own business. He commended county chief appraiser Robin Baker for the audit proposal.
In other matters, the board approved ordinance revisions that open the door for liquor-by-the-drink sales in Madison County after Jan. 1. Voters approved a referendum in November for liquor by the drink in the county.
The board will hold a public hearing on the update to the county comprehensive plan Jan. 9. The county recreation department has received a grant to resurface the splash pad at the recreation department to improve safety. Chairman Todd Higdon thanked Angela Rouse for her grant writing efforts. County clerk Christina Baxter and code enforcement officer/planning director Christopher Roach were recognized for completing certification training for their positions. Higdon noted that the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter is at capacity and he urged people to consider helping the shelter however they can. A “Bring-One-for-the-Chipper” Christmas tree event will be held at the transfer station Dec. 28 through Jan. 7.
Higdon urged citizens to visit the county website — madisoncountyga.us — to review a proposed county noise ordinance and offer input.
William Smith was approved for another four-year term on the county planning commission. Board Assessor chairman Ralph McCay was approved for a three-year term on the BOA, and Steven Singleton was approved for a one-year term on the BOA. Terms are now being staggered so that they don’t all come up for renewal at the same time.
Higdon asked motorists to be careful around county employees on Madison County roads who are working to patch surfaces as well as cutting limbs in rights of way. He reported that patching and milling are completed on Jot ‘Em Down Road and Drake Woods Road and Garrett Paving will work on Moon’s Grove Church Road next.
Carlton Mayor Cynthia Hobbs thanked the county road department, county attorney, county clerk and sheriff for their help and efforts in the City of Carlton. Drago Tesanovich said he had a lot to address with the board, including the proposed county noise ordinance, but said he would wait until after the new year.
