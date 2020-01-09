Bruce Azevedo from Madison County has announced that he will qualify to campaign for Georgia House District 33, which is currently held by Rep Tom McCall, who has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Azevedo is a retired Navy Supply Corp Chief Warrant Officer and a veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He is a resident of Madison County since 1992 and is the broker/owner of the RE/MAX Top Performers real estate franchise. He is also the managing broker for his family rental management business, which his wife, Pam, his military retired children, and now a grandson are employed.
He has been a leader in local and statewide committees. Azevedo has been twice chairman of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and also a member of the Madison County Industrial Development Building and Water Authority for the last 16 years, of which he served as chairman for 11 years until October 2019.
Azevedo served as Rotary International’s Georgia District 6910 Governor 2018-2019, representing 73 Rotary Clubs in Georgia.
He is currently the chairman of the Savannah Upper Ogeechee (SUO), Georgia State Water Council and a member since 2009, which includes all counties in the House District 33.
His has had many roles in the Republican Party and attended national, state, district and county conventions for many years, and also served as an Electoral College elector in 2016. He was the 9th Congressional District Chairman two terms, and Madison County GOP Chairman for nine years. He is currently the Georgia Republican Leadership Academy Chairman responsible for statewide training for the Georgia Republican State Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.