It’s time for backpacks, school bells and hellos.
Madison County students start their 2021-22 school year Aug. 6. And teachers and staff members were back in school Monday preparing for them. The system is the county’s largest employer with 732 employees, including 417 certified and 315 certified staff members.
Superintendent Michael Williams addressed a gym full of staff Monday morning, presenting recognitions to a number of employees, while also talking about the challenges of educating local youth amid a pandemic. He praised the school employees for the work they did in 2020-21 and for the work they’ll do this year.
“We all faced many challenges last year,” he said. “And we have many more to face this year. But I believe we will continue to provide outstanding education for our students just as you did last year. I’m so proud of the work, the dedication, the effort that you all did last year. It’s the most challenging situation that I’ve ever faced, and this is starting year 28. My hat’s off to you from the bottom of my heart.”
One noteworthy announcement Monday was met with loud applause from the crowd of educators: the school system is working to put air conditioning on county school buses.
“We are purchasing new buses with air conditioning and the buses that do not have air conditioning, we’re putting air on the buses a few at a time,” said Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.