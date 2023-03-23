America has loved its chicken for generations, but the past year has put that taste to the test.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts our country will eat an average of almost 289 eggs per person in 2023. At the same time, the price of eggs nationwide has increased from $1.79 in 2021 to $4.25 per dozen in 2022. Those prices are impacting wallets nationwide.
Northeast Georgia knows poultry. The top three counties in gate value are located in the extreme northeast corner of the state. In fact, Madison County consistently ranks in the top three from year-to-year. The farm gate value of poultry production in 2021, which includes chickens raised for meat and eggs, exceeded $266 million. The University of Georgia updates these gate values yearly. Its economic impact on the county is like no other industry.
Even with the influence of commercial farming in the county, families raising backyard chickens is rising.
B & G Seed Company in Hull estimates the interest in chicks is nearly double that of other years. According to employee Stacy Powers, the business doesn’t take deposits for chick deliveries but believes they will quickly sell out the shipments they will receive in May, June and August.
“About 90 percent of the people want egg layers,” she explained, citing the high cost of eggs.
Chicks cost $4.50 to $5 a piece, and she said she has ordered smaller 25 pound bags of medicated chicken feed for the first time to accommodate smaller flocks. B & G previously carried only 50-lb. bags.
The Segar family is one local family raising backyard chickens for the first time. They have no direct ties to commercial farming.
April Segar said she bought her first set of Silkie chicks as pets from a local breeder. After explaining to her husband that they were not especially egg layers, he encouraged her to buy a few more. They now have six chicks they’re preparing inside for warmer weather.
“We had the hardest time finding them,” said April.
She said she finally found the chicks at a Tractor Supply Store in Winder. Segar bought them on her lunch break and kept them under her desk for the rest of the day, fearing the store might sell out.
The family has raised a couple of turkeys in the past, and they’re hoping the new chicken flock has more value than that of egg producers.
Each afternoon, they have charged their young twin daughters, Finley and Hadley, with checking the bird’s water and food after pre-kindergarten. They are learning to hold the chicks carefully. Once a week, they help change the bedding in the chick’s box located inside their garage. April hopes they will be the primary workers picking up eggs in a few months.
Like the lessons learned from farmers who pass along their family farms from generation to generation, backyard farmers like the Segars are hoping to pass along the care and responsibility of animals. Maybe they’ll save a few dollars on eggs along the way, too.
