John Barber, a former city councilmember and current firefighter with the Hull Volunteer Fire Department, will be the next mayor of Hull.
In the unofficial results from Tuesday’s special election, he defeated Paul Walton 39-9.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 6:15 am
In other Hull election results, Kathy Connell will be the next Post 3 councilmember after she defeated Jerry Willoughby 38-10. Cindy Bozeman will be the Post 4 councilmember after defeating Marilyn Walton 39-9. Shawn Bozeman, who ran unopposed, will be the Post 2 councilmember.
22.75% of registered voters in Hull cast a ballot.
