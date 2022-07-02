There’s the uniform. Then there’s the person behind that uniform.
And more than 100 Madison County youth had the chance this month to learn about what it’s like to put on the public safety uniform, hearing first hand from Madison County Sheriff’s Office employees, EMS, fire departments, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources during two one-week sessions of the sheriff’s office junior deputy program at Madison County Middle School.
“The kids really enjoy the hands-on stuff, and we do as much of it as we can,” said Sgt. Brandon Moss. “We have the driving course we have them go through. We put them on a golf cart and have a course similar to what we do at our vehicle training. They drive through the course. They love that. We have the air soft guns that we basically we show them how to shoot and let them have a competition. And we score kind of similar to how we do our shooting when we have to do our qualifications.”
A big hit is the helicopter visit from Life Flight, with the chopper landing at the middle school. The Comer Fire Department talks about fire services and kids get to spray the hose. Camp goers learn about how the GBI diffuses a bomb and see the organization’s bomb robot.
The kids also learn about the range of services the sheriff’s office provides.
“We talk about all the different aspects of the sheriff’s office, not just the patrol/deputy side,” said Lt. Jason Luke. “We talk about the jail, investigations, some of the different tools we use. We got our drone out and they could see how we search for people that are missing.”
Moss said many adults don’t realize all the duties the sheriff’s office has. There’s also answering emergency calls, courthouse security, enforcing traffic laws, serving civil papers, overseeing the 911 center, animal control and livestock calls.
“There’s a wide spectrum,” said Moss.
The camp goers, who range from rising fifth-to-ninth graders, interact with the public safety staff in a laid-back environment, not just learning about public safety but also playing basketball, dodge ball, throwing the football and joking around.
“There’s deputies at the schools, but there’s a lot of kids and we’re obviously there for a reason, so we can only interact with them to a certain extent during the school day,” said Moss. “So it (junior deputy camp) gives us a chance to let them see that we’re just regular people. Cause the first day they’re like, ‘I’m not going to talk to that guy,’ and by the end they’re laughing and cuttin’ up with us.”
Instructors included Sgt. Brandon Moss, Lt. Mark Jerome, Lt. Jason Luke, Cpl. Taylor Arrendale, Deputy Josie Weaver, Deputy Sarah Williams and Deputy Rick Carter. Guest instructors were Harry Carter, firearms, and retired Oconee Sheriff Scott Berry. Captain Jimmy Patton and the GBI’s Trent Hillsman also gave demonstrations.
Sheriff Michael Moore said the junior deputy camp lets kids see officers in real life, not on the news.
“I got feedback from parents who didn’t necessarily make their kids come to it but had their kids come, because everything in the media is all about the negative of law enforcement and public safety,” said Moore. “So they wanted their kids to come to see what we really do and why we do what we do, that we’re not the bad people you read on the news, that we’re really here for the community to help the community. I think a lot of the kids realized that. That we’re not out to lock them up or do traffic stops just to pull people over. That we actually have a purpose to what we do.”
Moore said he doesn’t want children to fear law enforcement, and he discourages parents from trying to make their kids fearful of officers.
“One of the problems we get all the time is, ‘I’m going to tell that man (an officer) right there if you don’t behave,’” said Moore. “Or, they come through this door all the time wanting me to talk to their kids, and I will, but I don’t threaten them, because I don’t want that kid to be scared of us. And I think some parents kind of get the wrong idea. Yeah, we have some authority, but when it comes to a kid, we don’t want that kid scared to come and talk to us, because it may be something at home is why they’re acting the way they’re acting. A lot of times I’ll ask the parent to step out so I can talk to the kid.”
Sixty-four kids attended the first week of junior deputy, with 45 attending the second week. Ideally, the program would have 30 kids a week so that there was more one-on-one time. The camp, which started under former Sheriff Kip Thomas, has expanded from one week to two weeks, and Moore said the sheriff’s office may increase to three weeks to keep up with demand.
The sheriff said the camp wouldn’t be possible without support from numerous parents, businesses, law enforcement agencies, churches and the school system. The sheriff’s office used to fully fund the camp. But now, it’s funded entirely through donations.
“We had parents and businesses saying, ‘Hey we hear you’re doing this. We hear it’s great,’” said Moore. “So they actually started reaching out to us for the funding to do this. Now it’s 100 percent paid for through donations.”
Businesses like Gina Belle’s Restaurant, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut and Paoli Junction provided meals, along with Cedar Grove Church, which was on hand to serve meals each day. Kids were treated to Kona Ice.
“Every kid got two hot meals every day, hot breakfast and lunch and coolers full of drinks anytime they got hot and wanted something,” said Luke.
Moss said the school system has also worked with the sheriff’s office and provided anything needed for the program.
Of course, the summer isn’t the only time kids spend with officers in an educational setting. Madison County provides every fifth grader in Madison County instruction through Georgia Sheriff’s Association’s C.H.A.M.P.S. program, which stands for Choosing Healthily Activities and Methods Promoting Safety.
Lt. Luke and Deputy Williams recently completed training to be instructors and will lead the program in the upcoming school year.
Luke said it’s important not to stand in front of the kids and have a dry Powerpoint presentation. Instead, instructors are encouraged by the Sheriff’s Association to share their own experiences. The former D.A.R.E. program didn’t allow for quite as much openness with the kids, said Luke.
“Just like the junior deputy program, this is a chance to put on a different hat and stand in front of them and you’re teaching, but the way the program is designed, you use your knowledge that you’ve gained whether from law enforcement or just being a parent,” said Luke of the C.H.A.M.P.S. program. “They want you to have some experience you can relate to the kids. It makes it more interesting so you’re not up there just talking and clicking a Powerpoint, because they’re not going to get anything out of that.”
Luke said there are 23 different potential lessons that can be taught and that the instructors, sheriff and school officials determine about 10-to-12 lessons that would be best to teach the fifth graders that year, such as lessons on peer pressure, Peer
There’s peer pressure, bullying, cyber bullying, alcohol abuse, methamphetamine, cocaine, water safety, ATV safety,” said Luke, naming a few of the possible programs.
All the lessons are between 40-to-50 minutes long and the instructors visit each fifth grade classroom at all five of the elementary schools, concluding at Christmas break.
There is a graduation and awards for best essays and posters, along with rewards provided for the students during the sessions.
Moore, Moss and Luke each say that working with kids is a vital part of the sheriff’s office’s role, with the aim of helping kids make sound decisions now and in the future.
“Every one of us has found ourselves having to offer some kind of guidance whether it’s on an educational level or an emotional level,” said Luke of working with kids at schools. “The kids come to us. Sometimes they might have a question about their homework or something, and I’m not going to tell the kid no if I’m able to help them, unless it’s that new math. I can’t help them with that.”
Moss chimes in, laughing, too.
“Sometimes I tell them when you figure it out, come back and tell me the answer,” he said.
