Ben Morris was named the newest member of the county industrial authority Monday.
The board of commissioners considered seven applicants and approved Morris by a 5-0 vote.
"I believe there is a lot of good the IDA can do for the county, and as someone who grew up here, I look forward to serving in that capacity,” said Morris.
The Madison County High School graduate is an engineering recruiter for Kelly Science with an undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Georgia in agribusiness and a Ph.D. in leadership development from the University of Florida. He served on the Land Development Regulation Advisory Board for Palm Beach County.
County commissioners picked Morris for the role, but added that there were six other great applicants for the post.
“I want to thank everybody who put their name in the hat,” said Doster. “Everybody wants the best Madison County we can have and that’s why volunteering for various boards and committees throughout the county is important. I just appreciate everybody’s effort and willingness to put forth time.”
Later, Doster again brought up the importance of volunteerism in any community to bring positive results.
“The best complaint form I’ve ever seen is a volunteer application,” he said.
