Theresa Bettis announced her resignation, effective May 31, as the District 3 representative at the county commission table.
The Hull-Sanford Elementary School principal said she is stepping down “to devote 100 percent of my work effort to the staff, students and families and stakeholders of Hull-Sanford.”
“I have been blessed to serve this wonderful county and its citizens for five-and-a-half years and have developed countless relationships and friends,” said Bettis. “I am so thankful to have been given this opportunity and appreciate being able to get to know and work with the board members, department heads, staff members, and, of course, the fine residents of Madison County.”
Commissioner Derek Doster thanked Bettis for her service and said she would "be sorely missed.”
Commission chairman Todd Higdon praised Bettis for her work for the county, both as a commissioner and school administrator.
“You have continuously burned the candle at both ends,” said Higdon to Bettis. “You don’t just pick two ordinary jobs, to be the principal of an elementary school and to try and help out running the county also — that’s a tough task for anybody and you carried it as well as anybody ever could.”
A special election will be held in November to fill the unexpired term in District 3, which runs through the Dec. 31, 2022. The BOC will set the qualifying fee in June.
