Comer’s long-time mayor is no longer mayor, but he’s still with the city, working in a different capacity.
Jody Blackmon resigned from the mayor’s post in June and is now the city’s water-and-sewer manager, a position that was left open after the resignation of John Howard.
Meanwhile, those seeking to be Comer’s next mayor can toss their hats in the ring Aug. 16-20 at Comer City Hall. Mayor pro-tem Jimmy Yarbrough is serving in the role now.
Blackmon served as mayor of Comer for the past nine-and-a-half years. But he told the council in January that he wouldn’t seek re-election to the mayor’s seat, which holds a two-year term. Blackmon said his timber shaving business had been really demanding the past couple of years. He hasn’t shut down his business, but he has significantly scaled back. Blackmon said he was looking for other work options, including truck driving.
When Howard announced his resignation, Blackmon said a couple of council members brought up the notion of him taking the position.
“I went home and I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” he said. “I came back to them and said I’m going to apply. I called the city attorney and I called another attorney and both said you’re good if you want to apply, but if you think that you’re going to get the job, you probably need to go ahead and turn your resignation in. So that’s what I did. I came in at the next council meeting and resigned.”
Blackmon was hired by the council. He’s been on the job six weeks.
“I came in the first week and flushed the entire system,” he said. “We had a tank washout. I had scheduled that flush and traditionally we do that with a handful of guys in about a day and a half. I told Jimmy Yarbrough I want to do it different, break the system up based on location and then I’m going to flush it and stop each day at what we determine is a good stopping point and slow this down and do a really good flush and we put a lot of water on the ground, but I think we got a lot of stuff out of the system that builds up over time. I’ve got a good flushing schedule. We do it every 180 days now.”
Blackmon said the city is continually trying to improve its water and sewer services.
“A lot of it is 55-to-60 years old,” he said. “You’re dealing with very old, out-of-date stuff. We get rid of all the lead pipe, which is very dangerous. We still have a lot of asbestos pipe here, which is safe. A lot of municipalities have it throughout the state. But it’s something you have to monitor and watch very carefully. But we’re working on ways to fund things like that.”
The Comer volunteer firefighter is on salary in his new city role and said he is granted the freedom by the council to respond to local emergencies.
“I’m allowed to respond as I feel needed to any call that goes out in this county,” he said. “And they feel like that’s part of the community service I provide.”
Blackmon said he’s been pleased to see the recent paving in town. He noted that there hasn’t been a lot of road paving in Comer in recent years, but the city and county have partnered on a couple of projects.
“Last week we paved about .8 of a mile inside the city limits and this week we’re paving close to .7 of a mile inside the city limits,” said Blackmon “That’s a cooperative effort with the county. The county was paving Pine Valley Farm Road and they reached out to us and said hey we’re going to be paving this in 2021 and I said keep us in mind and let’s work together and as that comes through the city on Clover Avenue we can work together on that.”
He thanked BOC chairman Todd Higdon and the commissioners for working with the city.
“Clover Avenue will be paved completely this week,” he said. “Last week we paved from Clover Avenue up Paoli Street, Vine Street, into the city to Laurel Avenue, and then we paved Laurel Avenue out to Arnold Park and then across Oak Street out to Hwy. 72, which was about .8 of a mile.”
Blackmon said a couple of highlights during his time as mayor have been the paving of the parking lot by the travel museum and the partnership with the Lion’s Club on a gazebo in town.
He said the town needs more commercial development.
“We’re missing on commercial growth,” he said. “We’re really having to watch our residential growth. We didn’t have any development for years through my term as mayor and then all of a sudden, this last year we just had a splurge of housing going on. We’re having to watch that just for water/sewer capacity and that sort of thing.”
Blackmon said the Comer bypass hasn’t hurt the town as much expected.
“The initial thought was it’s just going to be a killer for the town,” he said. “The only way we can gauge that is through our local option sales tax and we don’t really see any deficit compared to what it was before the bypass. We don’t feel like it killed us. We want to protect the businesses that are here, so we don’t want to go out and really spur on development on the bypass. But it’s out there and we have services for those companies that want to come, a Walgreens or Ingles or something like that. We have the traffic if people want to invest. We’re here to make sure we can help them with that.”
Blackmon is the town’s new water-and-sewer manager, but he will also help with meetings as needed, such as comprehensive land use planning. He spoke of Comer’s growth outlook.
“If you want to come to Comer, we want you to come, but we’re not looking for developers to come in here and build a bunch of subdivisions,” he said. “We want to see larger lots, single-family housing. All that is to protect our water and sewer system and to allow us to not to chase a problem that that type of rapid growth will cause, but to allow us to continue to develop methodically and repair the stuff we’ve got going on.”
Blackmon said Comer officials work well together.
“It’s such a team effort, and I’ve had people come up to me and say, I’m sorry you’re leaving, mayor,” he said. “And I say, ‘I’m not really leaving. You just don’t have to call me mayor anymore.’ It’s not me; it’s the whole group collectively. We just work together. Everybody has a job to do and we just get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.