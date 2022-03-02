Madison County senior Joshua Blackmon and his middle school math teacher, Donna Smith, were recognized Friday as the county’s 2022 Star Student and Star Teacher in a ceremony in the Broad River College and Career Academy Culinary Arts Center.
Star Students have the highest SAT score in their class while also being ranked in the top 10 percent of their class academically. Blackmon, who plans to attend Georgia Tech and study computer science, chose Smith as his Star Teacher.
“I would not be here today without Mrs. Smith,” said Blackmon at the event hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “Going into her class I was kind of unmotivated. I feel like she really pushed me to become a better person, a better student. She kind of gave me the drive to be where I am today.”
Madison County High School principal Jamie Dixon spoke of Blackmon’s willingness to help others, not just his academic performance.
“He (Blackmon) doesn’t keep the knowledge to himself; he helps middle and elementary schoolers learn STEM concepts,” said Dixon. “We are here to honor a young man who is not only smart, not only high achieving, but who understands the value of using those attributes to help others along. That’s the difference between a great student and a great young man. Josh Blackmon is unquestionably a great young man.”
Smith, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 31 years of teaching math, said it was an honor to teach Blackmon and that he stood out in her classroom as uniquely engaged in learning.
“It was evident from day one; he was so interested in the topic, in the subject,” said Smith. “Everything we did, he took it and just ran with it and was so eager to learn.
He did well in everything else, too. It wasn’t just math. But it was pretty evident early on that this in the cards for him. I could see that, the kind of student that is driven and he just had so many qualities.”
Smith said Blackmon had a number of good teachers during his time in the county school system.
“I know Josh had so many wonderful teachers, because we do have so many,” she said. “I was privileged to have Josh for two years.”
Blackmon was joined at the ceremony by his mother, Daphne, and sister, Sarah.
