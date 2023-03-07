The Board of Elections & Registration March 7 monthly meeting has been canceled for this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the board of elections office, 20 Albany Ave., Danielsville.
