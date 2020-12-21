The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Board of Elections Office, 94 Spring Lake Dr., Danielsville, GA 30633.
