The county commissioners and industrial authority officially tied the knot Monday.
Well, fiscally speaking.
The two boards agreed to be financially linked when it comes to any major infrastructure project. For years, the commissioners have appointed members of the IDA, but then been totally hands off when it comes to decisions on infrastructure projects, leaving decisions completely to the IDA, which accrued considerable debt over the past two decades, prior to any current members on the two boards.
Likewise, the industrial authority was not receiving much in the way of tax revenues generated from the infrastructure to offset its debt payments for the same infrastructure. This arrangement proved financially dysfunctional.
For instance, the IDA financed a $4.7 million project to run a water line from Elbert County to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert, a business that is generating about $2 million a year in tax revenue split between the county government and schools, while the IDA only gets about $85,000 annually from GRP taxes, though it was saddled with all the debt.
Commissioners acknowledged this imbalance in the fall and agreed to take steps to put the industrial authority on better financial footing. Without the BOC stepping in to share the debt load, the IDA wouldn’t have enough cash flow to help with any new projects to bring business and industry to the county. Without BOC assistance, the county infrastructure picture has essentially been a clogged pipe.
It needed a plunger.
That came Monday when the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement that the IDA approved just days before. The commissioners have agreed to pay off $1,475,959 in debts for two old loans, one from 2014 and one from 2016. Wiping out that debt, frees up the IDA to move the $10,000 monthly debt payments on those loans and apply them to the $4.7 million debt for the line to GRP, thus lowering the overall interest costs in coming years. The industrial authority is also applying $750,000 received from GRP to apply to the debt load for the 12-mile water line, bringing the principal cost on the loan down to roughly $4 million.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler told commissioners Monday that the estimated savings in coming years will be $400,000-to-$500,000.
County commissioners have also agreed to allocate $2.5 million out of $5.8 million in federal funds awarded to Madison County through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to the IDA for infrastructure. The county sought another $7.5 million in ARP funds but didn’t get anything from the state, which announced recipients last week.
At last Wednesday’s IDA meeting, Chandler spoke of the significance of the commissioners putting $4 million — through debt relief and ARP money — to Madison County infrastructure. He expressed gratitude to the BOC.
“When the board of commissioners committed $2.5 million ARP funds, that’s the first time to my knowledge the BOC has ever funded infrastructure,” said Chandler. “The IDA has been that arm or tool with taxpayer dollars by the mill we levy and debt we acquired to buy infrastructure, and that’s been the only mechanism the county has used. That’s the first time to my knowledge the county has committed to doing it.”
Commissioners are able to take the debt-relief action, because the county has the money in reserves to allocate to the IDA.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said “this is a monumental deal right here for Madison County.”
“To make a big swing at this (debt) is really a good thing for our taxpayers,” said Higdon at Wednesday’s meeting.
The agreement between the two boards says the groups will work together on any future major projects that include borrowing funds.
“Should any upcoming IDBA projects nonetheless require incurring additional debt, such debt must be approved by both parties,” the agreement reads.
Commissioners expressed satisfaction Monday the two groups were able to work together to address the old debts.
“I appreciate the cooperation between the IDA and commissioners working together and making strides — very glad to see this,” said commissioner Brian Kirk.
