The Madison County government stands to receive money from a settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Northeast Georgia against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Daniel Haygood, county attorney for Oconee County, spoke to county commissioners Monday on behalf of the Athens law firm Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley, P.C., which is handling the suit for several local governments.
The Madison County board joined the suit in 2019. There is widespread litigation by communities across the country, alleging that manufacturers and distributors of opioids misrepresented the addictive risks of the drug, fraudulently marked opioids and failed to follow federal laws in reporting excessive opioid sales in some communities.
Haygood said Monday that there is no firm figure for Madison County, but he said the county could receive $200,000-to-$300,000 from a $26 billion settlement. And that money could be matched with state settlement funds that are allocated to counties. He estimated that when all settlements are final, the county’s dollar figure could “creep toward seven figures.”
Commission Chairman Todd Higdon signed paperwork at the BOC table Monday, giving the go-ahead to Haygood to proceed with the settlement.
LOCAL DISTRICT MAP
In other matters, several local leaders traveled to Atlanta recently to talk with redistricting officials about a proposed map for Madison County that included some radical changes to district lines in the Comer area.
Commissioners said Monday that they were pleased with the amended map, noting that it didn’t include any major changes from the current map. They recommended approval of the map by the Georgia legislature.
DOSTER NAMED VICE CHAIR
The board re-appointed District 5 commissioner Derek Doster as vice chairman of the county commissioners.
LMIG ROAD LIST
Madison County commissioners approved a Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) “wish list.” Roads under consideration include Timberlane Drive, Riverside Court, Bishop Carey Road, Booger Hill Road, Moons Grove Church Road, Neese Commerce Road and Lem Edwards Road. The county will see how much money it receives from the state before determining which roads get paved, but commission chairman Todd Higdon said Timberlane Drive will definitely get paved.
OPEN IDA POSITION
A position at the industrial authority table remains open and applications from citizens interested in the post must be submitted by Dec. 27. Submit your qualifications to the county clerk’s office at P.O. Box 147, Danielsville, GA 30633. The IDA meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m.
QUALIFYING FEES APPROVED
The commissioners approved qualifying fees for posts up for election in 2022: magistrate judge, $1,935.37; board of education districts 1, 2, $94.63; and district commissioner 3, 4, 5, $216.
