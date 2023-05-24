Property values are up in Madison County once again this year, but that doesn’t mean tax bills will necessarily rise.
The overall county digest (property value) is up about 18 percent over last year due to inflated values in the housing market. County assessment notices went out recently, causing alarm among many property owners who got an estimated tax bill that was based on last year’s mill rate.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said Monday that he and leaders in other county and municipal governments are pushing state legislators to eliminate the estimated tax bills from the assessment process, because the estimates give property owners the impression that tax rates won’t be adjusted in the current year to offset value increases.
Last year, both the county commissioners and the school board rolled back their tax rates to offset property value increases to keep bills from skyrocketing on property owners.
“They (legislators) do recognize that the numbers are inaccurate when they send it (the estimates),” said Higdon. “They do realize it also causes chaos amongst all counties in about every state in the United States, so we're trying to get that repealed to where it (the estimated bill) is not going to be sent to you any longer.”
However, property assessments would still be sent, just not the estimated bill based on the previous year’s rate.
County chief appraiser Robin Baker showed an educational video and Powerpoint presentation Monday to commissioners and the audience in the superior courtroom on the assessment process. Both are available on the county website at madisoncountyga.us.
The assessment process is one part of the taxing equation, and it focuses on finding the correct value for a piece of property. Boards with taxing authority take the value findings of the appraisers and then set a tax rate that determines how much tax bills will actually be.
