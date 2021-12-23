County employee pay has to improve.
That’s the recurring theme during multiple 2022 board of commissioners’ budget meetings over the past two months. One department head after another has appeared before the group telling the board about their difficulties keeping good workers and hiring new ones, while asking for improved compensation for their departments. Public safety departments have been hit particularly hard with turnover.
A number of food-service, retail and government jobs in surrounding counties outpace Madison County in terms of pay, though the county does offer a competitive benefits package. For instance, individual insurance for full-time employees is covered by the county.
The board has scrutinized the 2022 county budget in detail over the past couple of months, holding multiple meetings. The BOC has yet to approve next year’s budget, which currently sits at $19.7 million. But the group plans to give the go-ahead to a number of department heads’ employee pay increase requests, with the aim of bridging the gap between county pay and other area jobs.
The bumps in salaries in 2022 will be followed this spring by an external wage study, which will give the commissioners a clearer picture of where each county position sits in terms of compensation, whether it’s in an appropriate range for the duties and the market for such work. The board anticipates more action will be needed at that point to bring county employee pay in line with the area.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon suggested the board go ahead and approve requested 2022 department increases so that bridging the wage gap with surrounding the counties can be more incremental than sudden.
Madison County kept its tax rate steady in 2021, and commissioners are opposed to any rate hikes. But the county has approximately $8 million in reserves. The board expects to allocate up to $1.4 million from reserves to the industrial authority to help reduced its debts on long-ago water projects, which will free the IDA to address more current needs. The board could also use reserve money in 2022 to address wages.
Commissioners talked briefly Monday about the possibility of allowing employees to opt out of county benefits in exchange for higher wages, but board members also noted this could lead to complications as employee situations change, such as a young employee getting married and having a family.
The group also heard Monday from county coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison and deputy coroners Keith Lord and Gerald Kemp. Harrison told the commissioners that her office has worked 132 cases this year, up from 114 last year. The coroner said the cost for cremation of an indigent (unclaimed) decedent has gone up from $500 to $700. There have been 26 such cremations this year, with the coroner’s office collecting payment from the families of 22 decedents, who were then given the ashes. Harrison said she expects the indigent cases to go up. She noted that there has been an increase in overdoses and decomposition cases. She also said securing proper personal protection equipment (PPE) is a major challenge now, due to supply-chain issues. Prices are also rising. She said body bags are up to $50 apiece. The coroner’s office needs a new body transport vehicle, and the BOC agreed to allocate $180,000 for a vehicle.
The board also discussed the county elections budget for 2022. Higdon recommended partially funding requested increased salaries in the office. The commissioners voiced concern about potential election chaos in the 2022 midterms and governor’s race, with the possibility of recounts, and what that could mean to county election expenses. They are planning to set the election budget for 2022 at $332,000, comparable to the 2020 level. Election budgets fluctuate yearly depending on how many elections are scheduled. Expenses will be up in 2022 due to state-mandates, including required mailings about redistricting and increased advertising requirements.
