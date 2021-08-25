The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) announced this week that the Madison county Board of Commissioners has offered to financially cover the cost to spay and neuter feral cats within the community at the shelter’s onsite spay/neuter clinic.
Every year the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) takes in almost 3,000 animals with the vast majority of these intakes being cats and kittens, according to a press release.
“A person would not think that the shelter’s work is seasonal but, historically, the summer months have proven to be brutal with hundreds of animals entering the shelter system daily,” Shelter Director Andrew Kitchens said. “Many well-intentioned residents begin feeding feral/wild cats that wander onto their property, but quickly find themselves being overwhelmed with the number of cats once they begin reproducing. Many cats and kittens eventually find themselves being surrendered to the local animal shelters. To assist our county residents from finding themselves in these situations, the Madison county Board of Commissioners has teamed up with the MOAS to have these animals spayed and neutered to help prevent situations like this.”
To get a jumpstart on getting these animals the surgeries they need, MOAS is dedicating two weeks in September specifically for feral cat surgeries. The dates are Sept. 7 through Sept. 17. Residents don’t need an appointment for the surgeries.
“All you have to do is humanely trap the animal in a feral cat trap, bring the animal to the shelter for surgery, and pick up later that day to return the cat to its home,” Kitchens noted. “This service is only available for feral, unowned cats within the community.”
In addition to receiving surgery, each cat will receive a rabies vaccine, a feline distemper vaccine, and an ear tip to indicate that the cat has been altered. Should you need any assistance with trapping cats in your area, please reach out to MOAS to discuss its trap rental program (the $50 deposit is returned to you once the trap is returned). Additionally, there is another alternative to rent humane cat traps, the release noted. Campus Cats is a program located in Clarke county that loans out traps free of charge. Kelly Bettinger is the head of this program and she can be reached at feralcatcaregivers@yahoo.com or you may contact MOAS to be placed on Bettinger’s waiting list.
“Again, the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter is very grateful for the work the Madison county commissioners are doing to help their citizens, and we are honored to have a small role in this development.”
Those with questions can contact the shelter at 706-795-2868.
This new initiative is to help reduce the feral cat population in the county, many of which end up being surrendered to the animal shelter on an annual basis. This opportunity is only for TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) services and not for the surrendering of these animals, the press release emphasized.
