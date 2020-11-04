Madison County commissioners picked a new radio provider for the county’s 911 services Monday and also agreed not to move forward with constructing a new 911 facility right now.
Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) submitted a bid for $1,069,084 to install a new radio system for the 911 department. Commissioners voted 5-0 to go with MCA over the current provider, Gunby Communications. 911 director Brenan Baird and others in public safety have said the current services have a number of problems and Baird recommended MCA to the board.
A radio upgrade and a new facility for 911 was initially planned, but there’s not enough sales tax money to do both right now. Baird said the new system could be put into the current facility and then moved when a new building is secured.
The new radio system proposal does not include funding for radios for volunteer firemen and city police officers. Commissioner Brian Kirk said he’d like to see the county find a way to pay for radios the fire departments, not necessarily for the volunteer’s personal vehicles but at least for the department vehicles.
The commissioners agreed to award the project to MCA, but no contract has been signed. And the board asked Baird to negotiate with MCA on getting the costs down.
In a separate matter, the board discussed raising the per-bag fee on trash at the county transfer station. The county is currently losing money on trash bag collections and the fees are less than surrounding counties. The board will discuss the matter again at its next meeting. The group is talking about raising the fee to $1 for bags less than 33 gallons and $2 for bags larger than that.
