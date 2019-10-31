Madison County commissioners approved the county’s 2020 projects Oct. 28 through the state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG).
The roads that will be sealed, leveled and resurfaced include Jones Chapel Shiloh Road, 2.17 miles, $249,500; Rogers Mill Road, 3.6 miles, $414,000; and Bullocks Mill Road, 3.09 miles, $355,350.
The county will also do maintenance and “rocking” of the following dirt roads at a projected cost of $75,000: Arnolds Bottom Road, H.V. Chandler Road, Waggoners Grove Church Road, B. Gaulding Russell Lane and Zetta Lee Johnson Road.
The total cost of all road projects is $1,093,850. The state provides $820,246 and the county must match 30-percent of the funding, $246,073.
APPOINTMENTS MADE
In other matters Monday, the board unanimously approved former state senator and state insurance commissioner Ralph Hudgens as the Republican representative on the Madison County Board of Elections. The three-member elections board includes a Republican and Democratic representative and a chairperson appointed by a superior court judge.
The board also unanimously approved Marc Perry as a new member of the county industrial authority. He replaces long-time chairman Bruce Azevedo who recently resigned.
Cynthia Fortson addressed the board about the appointments and said she hopes to see more notification when county positions are vacant. Commissioner Lee Allen said he wants citizens to know seats are open and for them to express their interest in filling vacant seats.
COWBOYS AND ANGELS RECOGNIZED
Also Monday, county extension agent Susan Goldman presented the accomplishments of the Madison County 4-H “Cowboys and Angels” equestrian drill and horse quiz bowl teams. The equestrian drill team finished first in the state and nation in several categories. The team includes Rhianna Adams, Katy Griffin, Averi Hardwick, Lindley Hawks, Samantha Holsten, Taylor Lester, McKinsey Seagraves and Kadence Wright. Team coaches are Meridith Hawks and Scott Hawks. The quiz bowl team won second at the regional competition and second at the national competition in Denver, Colorado. Team coaches are Shannon McBride and Sophia Merka.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, BOC chairman John Scarborough said the state changed a merging lane at Hwy. 174 and Hwy. 106 to a 90-degree angle and he will request similar changes for state safety projects. Commissioner Tripp Strickland requested cutting vegetation at the intersection of Irvin Kirk Road and New Haven Church Road to improve visibility for motorists.
