The Broad River is a county treasure and worthy of protection.
That was the message from Melissa Tufts to the county commissioners Monday during a presentation at the start of the group’s work session.
Tufts, who said she was representing several individuals interested in the preservation of the river, gave a Power Point presentation to the BOC and noted that of the seven counties in the Broad River Watershed, Madison County has seen the largest increase in population, with a population now around 31,000. She said about 7.5 percent of the land in the watershed is developed, 56.7 percent is forest and 24 percent is pasture or cropland.
Tufts said that “right now the Broad River flows unprotected.” She noted that “commercial entities function without oversight,” that “pollution makes its way (into the river) from surface water run-off, contaminated tributaries and soil erosion,” that “vegetative buffers are not enforced or protected,” and that “poorly designed development occurs throughout the watershed.”
She presented three goals for the commissioners to consider: creating an advisory committee to oversee protection of rivers and streams, establish effective vegetative buffers for the Broad River and its tributaries throughout the county, and “respect and protect the entire Broad River Watershed when recommending plans concerning industrial development, agriculture, recreational use, residential design, commerce and aesthetics.”
Tufts said the Broad River is a primary economic driver in the county, drawing in many people from outside the county. She urged the board to follow comprehensive plan to help protect the river and rural land in the county.
“A lot of people come to our county to use this incredible river and our parks,” she said. “So what we do here draws people and what we want to do is draw people and welcome people, but we don’t want to destroy the amazing place we have in the process.”
Tufts said that she plans to follow up with the board members individually to get their thoughts.
CAMPER PERMIT EXTENSIONS
In a separate matter Monday, commissioners approved separate requests for camper permit extensions for two county residents who living in campers on their property as they construct homes. After considerable discussion, the group granted a six-month camper extension to Michael Hajdu on Cecil Stewart Road on the condition that his building permits remain up to date. The board also approved an extension for Jeff Winston on Hwy. 191. The board took no action on a camper extension request by Melinda Baker, whose house was destroyed by fire and who is seeking to build a new home on her property. Commission chairman Todd Higdon told Baker that she hasn’t filed for any building permits issued on the property and no progress is being made, which means the county can’t lawfully grant the extension. Baker said she has applied for financing through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but hasn’t heard back from them. She said she lives on Social Security and would be forced to live out of her vehicle if she can’t stay in the camper. She begged the board to let her stay. Higdon said that Baker needed to go to the government complex Tuesday morning and pay for permitting and begin work on getting the project moving.
ZONING MATTERS
•County commissioners approved a request by Phillip Smith for a conditional use permit to operate a private air strip on his property. Air strips are required to have a 1,000-foot setback from neighboring structures, and his air strip at 727 Hannah Creek Church Road near the Franklin County line is 901 feet from a neighboring dog kennel, which is separated from the strip by a wooded buffer. Smith told commissioners that he will not have any commercial flying operations. He plans to fly during daytime hours and not linger over his neighbors’ properties or fly during services of a nearby church.
•The board approved a request by Jerry and Amy McEachin for a variance to allow a roof cupola to be erected on an event hall that will exceed the maximum building height requirement of 35’ by approximately six to eight feet. The property is located at 0 Hwy 29 S in Danielsville. The cupola is a decorative structure at the top of the event hall that will have a weathervane with a pig with wings.
•Commissioners approved a request by Dennis Flint, for his brother, David Flint, to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of his 19.61-acre property from A-2 to A-R to allow the tract to be split off for a home site for his brother. The property is located at 230 Allen Road in Danielsville.
•The board approved a request by Debra Moss to rezone a three-acre portion of her property from A-2 to A-R to allow it to be split off for a home site for her daughter. The property is located at 745 Dove Drake Road in Royston.
•The commissioners approved a request by Juan Zacarias to rezone 5.11-acres at 6791 Hwy 29 S in Hull from A-2 to A-R, to bring the lawfully, nonconforming property into compliance with the current zoning regulations, and to allow a second home to be built on the property.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
Chairman Higdon announced several upcoming events during his report Monday. He noted that the Madison County Easter Egg Hunt will be at the county recreation department at 2 p.m., March 25. Yoga classes are being offered at the recreation department on Monday nights from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the old Danielsville gym. The county’s “Spring Recycling Event” will be April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the county government complex. The county library will have a book sale March 10-18 during regular business hours. The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) is hosting their “Bark and Wine” event from 6 to 10 p.m., March 11 at Smithonia Farm. “MOAS does a lot for our county; we have one of the largest coverage areas between Madison and Oglethorpe counties, and we’re very thankful for what they do for us each day,” said Higdon.
The chairman urged the public to pay attention to several legislative bills.
“I want to name a few of them I’m really concerned with and I’d ask that you reach out to your representatives and senators,” he said.
He named the HB189 “truck weight increase” as a cause for concern. “As a county representative, I’m very concerned, because a lot of bridges in our county, this will make them impassable if they do increase this,” he said. “It will impact our county roads about 46 percent for deterioration.”
He spoke of HB477 regarding regulations on soil amendments, HB514 involving moratoriums related to zoning decisions and HB517 regarding building codes.
Higdon said the date for the closure of a road at Oak Bend Subdivision to replace a pipe hasn’t been set. He said the closure of Lexington Road last week revealed a “rare find.”
“About eight feet deep, we started hitting sawdust,” he said. “There was an old sawmill there when that was a wooden bridge going into Oglethorpe County…That’s why the road was sinking…We dug it out, did it right, put a good base in it.”
In another matter, the board approved budget corrections found by Madison County interim finance director Kathy Figueroa on work done by the previous finance director.
