Madison County awarded a contract for a water line in the northwest part of the county Monday that will provide a new tie to the Commerce water system and bring cleaner water to the Mize Road community.
But the bidding process for the project generated a lot of debate at the county commissioners table prior to the approval, with county commission chairman Todd Higdon asserting that the process included “unethical” action on the part of one bidder, while a couple of commissioners took issue with that statement.
The board of commissioners voted 3-2 Monday — with Dennis Adams and Frank May providing the “No” votes — to award a contract of $375,925 to Dale Construction out of Maysville to install about 9,200 feet of water line from the Blacks Creek Church Road/Mize Road area to the county’s “60 system” (the term used for its main water system). This will tie the isolated western Madison County system, which is served by Commerce, to county lines and provide further connection between Madison County and Commerce, with water able to flow both ways. The Mize system has issues with water sitting too long in pipes, which creates health hazards. The county received a Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) from the state for $529,000 to connect the Mize Road area to the county’s main system, a project with a total cost of about $900,000, industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn said Tuesday.
Dale Construction was not the low bidder for the project. Ranger Environmental Services out of Alabama submitted the lowest price quote for labor for the work at $370,828. After the bids were opened, Dale Construction requested the bidding documents in an email to the county engineer, which were provided after Ginn gave the go ahead.
“He (a Dale Construction representative) requested it and when he did, he sent an email to the engineer and the engineer sent an email to me, and I said ‘Yeah, go ahead and give it to him.’ The bids were open at that point. I didn’t see any reason to withhold it,” said Ginn Tuesday. “We live in a public world.”
There was considerable discussion Monday at the BOC table, and at a previous commissioners’ meeting, about Dale Construction receiving bid information prior to a contract being awarded. After receiving the documents, Dale Construction submitted an email to the county calling into question the application submitted by low-bidder, Ranger, which hadn’t sufficiently responded to a question on the application. Ranger, an Alabama company that doesn’t regularly do work in Georgia, was asked about what work it had done in Georgia. The company responded that a current Ranger employee, who owned another company that was bought out by Ranger, did work in 2008 in Georgia.
Commissioners voiced concern Monday about Ranger’s qualifications and lack of experience in Georgia. BOC District 5 member Derek Doster made a motion to approve Dale Construction for the project. A Dale Construction representative was on hand Monday and listed several projects the company has done in the county. He did not address the bid process. Doster said Dale Construction would be a safer choice.
“Just out of an abundance of caution to the taxpayers of Madison County who will be the beneficiary of the completed project,” he said. “I hope we do better in the future on some of that (the bidding process), but today I believe this is the right decision.”
Doster was joined in approving Dale Construction by Terry Chandler and Brian Kirk, with Adams and May opposing. Each expressed dismay with the situation and said the bidding process needs to be better.
Prior to the vote, Higdon suggested the commissioners scrap both bids and go with the third lowest bidder, Griffin Brothers Inc., which quoted a price of $412,973, which was $42,000 more than Ranger and $37,000 more than Dale Construction.
Higdon said Ranger “failed to put some documents together in the bid package, which could possibly disqualify them.”
But he said the email from Dale Construction regarding Ranger’s application disturbed him.
“The way the knowledge was found out, to me is highly unethical,” said Higdon. “I think it was a failed part on our end. And I would personally recommend that neither one of these two be given, because one’s at fault and the other was at fault for not filling out the qualifying papers… It is 100 percent unethical for anybody to receive any bid information prior to the bid award. And to receive an email from the company that’s bidding disqualifying the bidder prior to the award. It’s 100 percent in an email.”
Kirk and Doster both said “unethical” was too strong a word.
“I’m concerned with some of the language,” said Doster. “I think we have to be careful. I don’t think anything was done nefarious. I think it was done accidentally. Unethical is a strong word I would probably avoid at this point in time.”
Adams said he agreed with Doster that “nothing nefarious took place here.” But he added that the information should not have been provided to Dale Construction.
Chandler said he believed everyone was disappointed in how the process was handled, adding that the situation can’t be allowed to happen again. He said he didn’t feel the mishandling of the bidding process warranted saddling taxpayers with the cost of taking the third-lowest bid.
“Does it bother me enough to penalize the taxpayers $42,000?” asked Chandler. “As disappointed as I am, am I $42,000 disappointed? I say probably not.”
Commissioner May said he was “bothered by the whole thing.”
“Why did Dale Construction ask to see the original bids to begin with?” he asked. “And if they do business regularly, they know you don’t do that. It’s not fair. It’s not appropriate. That’s what bothers me, and then the fact that they got the information before there was a contract also bothers me.”
County clerk Christina Baxter said bids are typically kept sealed, opened to view price quotes, and then additional bid documents are kept sealed until after the contract is awarded, with the documents then made public.
County attorney Mike Pruett said that what the county or industrial authority does with bid documents is discretionary, but that keeping details sealed until a contract is awarded is the best practice.
“It’s discretionary and certainly best practice by a long shot that all other documents stay non public until the contract is finally awarded,” said Pruett, adding that this is allowed under the Open Records Act.
Meeting attendee Stephanie Harvin asked if the person who provided the bid information to the company would be reprimanded.
“I find it funny that nobody from the IDA was here today,” said Harvin. “Does the public not deserve to know? You can call it what you want. It was unethical. I’ve spent many years doing sealed bids. And it’s unethical whatever happened and who it was, and I’d like to know if whoever it was will be reprimanded.”
