BOC

County commissioners (L-R) Dennis Adams, Terry Chandler, chairman Todd Higdon, Frank May, Brian Kirk and Derek Doster discuss a bid for a water project Monday.

Madison County awarded a contract for a water line in the northwest part of the county Monday that will provide a new tie to the Commerce water system and bring cleaner water to the Mize Road community.

But the bidding process for the project generated a lot of debate at the county commissioners table prior to the approval, with county commission chairman Todd Higdon asserting that the process included “unethical” action on the part of one bidder, while a couple of commissioners took issue with that statement.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.