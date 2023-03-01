BOC Chairman Todd Higdon addressed several road and safety matters during a brief commissioners’ meeting Monday.
After a one-cent county transportation tax was approved by voters, commissioners hired a road consultant to give an overview of the roads and help develop a plan for maintaining roads in the county. The first maintenance step is patchwork on many roads across the county. Higdon said 2022-23 road patching projects are 80-percent complete. He said that each patched road will have an “overlay” on top of it, with heavily traveled roads getting asphalt and lesser traveled roads getting “micro-surface” or “triple-surface” treatment.
“We’re going to come back after all that (patching) is complete and surface over those roads,” said Higdon. “There will be three different types of surfaces that we’ll end up with.”
Higdon added that the road department is focused on scraping and graveling dirt roads after recent rains.
“We have three dump trucks running constantly,” he said. “So your dirt roads are getting attention.”
In a separate matter, the chairman said the road department’s sidearm crew, which cuts back vegetation by roadways for visibility and safety reasons, was the focus of a Facebook post that got attention. He said the posted picture showed debris that was left prior to the county’s chipper truck coming behind the next day to clean up the spot. He said some places needed more than a “trim.” “They needed to be cut back, so you saw more debris,” he said. “When you get to the point of doing the cutbacks, you have two options, cut the tree down or cut it far enough back that you can then maintain it. The roads you see with the heavy tree trimming were done on purpose, but if you give it about two months when the foliage starts coming back out, you’ll never know they’ve been cut.”
Higdon also addressed road safety, saying that car accidents are happening too frequently in Madison County.
“Something I am concerned about is the amount of deadly crashes we’ve had in this county,” he said. “Most of these vehicles are 10,000-12,000 lb. missiles with 300 horsepower behind them. Last Sunday at the same time we had three accidents involving cars upside down with entrapments, at the same period of time on three different roads. I don’t know what’s going on. There’s too much going on in the car, too many buttons, too many phones. Just be aware, there’s a lot of people that aren’t going to go home at night if they don’t start driving a little bit better. I’m scared to death of the rate we’re seeing car accidents.”
In other business, the county commissioners approved a liquor-by-the-drink license for Wing House Grill in Hull and La Cabana in Colbert. The board approved a final plat for the 11-lot “phase 5” of Spratlin Mill Subdivision.
Higdon reported that the BOC and industrial authority are working with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission on an application for a grant for a water feasibility study for the county through the Appalachian Regional Commission. The study will help leaders determine the best places to put new infrastructure in the county. Higdon noted that 837 children have been registered for spring sports at the county recreation department, along with 200 volunteer coaches. He said both are record turnouts for the county. He noted that summer camp signups are underway on the recreation department website — madcorec.com — and that spots fill up very fast. The chairman noted that Adopt-a-Road program annual renewals begin in March and that the county is in real need of help from volunteers in maintaining the beauty of roadsides. He said he doesn’t understand why some people continue to litter. Contact Keep Madison County Clean and Beautiful at 706-795-5151 to get involved. Higdon said the Comer EMS station is nearing completion and he expects it to be occupied in May. The chairman thanked the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department for holding their chicken mull Saturday and noted there was a big turnout. Higdon noted that the clearing of tree stumps in rights of way on Lem Edwards Road will begin in March.
