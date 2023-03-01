BOC Chairman Todd Higdon addressed several road and safety matters during a brief commissioners’ meeting Monday.

After a one-cent county transportation tax was approved by voters, commissioners hired a road consultant to give an overview of the roads and help develop a plan for maintaining roads in the county. The first maintenance step is patchwork on many roads across the county. Higdon said 2022-23 road patching projects are 80-percent complete. He said that each patched road will have an “overlay” on top of it, with heavily traveled roads getting asphalt and lesser traveled roads getting “micro-surface” or “triple-surface” treatment.

