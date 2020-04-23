Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough has announced that the county government complex will be open to the public May 13.
Here is a statement he released this week to county staff:
"Following Governor Kemp's address and latest Executive Order dated 4/20/2020, Madison County will continue our current level of operations until May 13th. This is consistent with the current state of emergency and judicial declaration put in place until May 13th. We will continue operating as we have the last few weeks keeping government facilities closed to the public yet performing as much as we can via telephone, internet, email, text, etc. The transfer station and Public Safety departments will continue to operate on Fridays but all other departments/offices will be closed each Friday until May 13th as well. If conditions continue to improve, we will reopen county facilities and services on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.
We will continue to honor vacation and sick days per department head discretion during this time."
