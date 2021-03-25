Madison County stands to get over $5.7 million in federal stimulus money. And county commission chairman Todd Higdon spoke of a potential use of some of that money at the Tuesday afternoon county industrial authority meeting.
Higdon suggested that the county consider a sewer plant on Hwy. 72. Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) is seeking a state permit to release wastewater into Beaverdam Creek, but a treatment plant has been suggested as a potential alternative to releasing pollutants into the creek. Higdon said GRP could be approached about covering some of the cost of a treatment plan to deal with their wastewater issues, while the county could use the plant to provide sewer services for commercial growth in the area.
GRP executive vice president Carey Davis said Tuesday evening that GRP is willing to talk.
“We are always willing to talk to the BOC in ways that the county and GRP can benefit one another to help the county’s infrastructure grow,” he said.
Beyond a possible sewer treatment facility, Higdon also said the county’s portion of the stimulus money could be used to seek matching grants that will become available through other portions of the stimulus package.
“What the county is getting is the tip of iceberg,” he said, adding that broadband is essential and that the county will look into how funding might be available to improve internet access locally. He also suggested that any future ditches dug for water lines by the county should include conduit (protective tubing) for potential fiber optic cable.
The county industrial authority took no major actions in their regular March meeting. The group discussed potentially changing its regular meeting time to the morning to better accommodate members’ schedules.
And the authority approved an intergovernmental agreement with the county commissioners to seek a state grant to run a water line about 9,200 feet from the Mize Road area to the county’s “60 system” (the term used for its main water system). The Mize Road area is currently served by a line from Commerce and is a a standalone water system with 44 metered customers that does not tie on to the county system. The BOC is the agency officially applying for the grant, but the industrial authority is covering the costs related to the application.
The IDA is in the process of installing a 12-inch water line that will tie into the county system at the Reserve at Rogers Mill Subdivision, then run down Rogers Mill Road to Hwy. 106, where it will tie back into an existing line at Hwy. 106 and Neese Diamond Hill Road. The line allows the water system to work in a more north-south direction in the county.
Authority members also agreed to meet Friday morning at 9 a.m. with the county auditor to review finances.
