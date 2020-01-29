Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough read the following update from Veolia’s David Groves, plant manager for Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), at the beginning of the Jan. 27 county commission meeting. A large crowd was on hand Monday night to discuss GRP:
“The Madison plant is currently online at 30MWs (megawatts) steady state. The turbine header vent silencer has arrived on site and piping fabrication is now in progress. The plant will be brought off line this coming Thursday to install the silencer. The DA vent silencer is being fabricated and is scheduled to be shipped by Feb. 7. We hope to have it installed no later than Feb. 21 and we also hope to have the quenching system installed on the continuous blowdown vent by that time as well. We are waiting for one last quote from a vendor before proceeding with a permanent 'dust control' chute on the stack-out conveyor and additionally we are also looking at possibly installing wind/dust screens at various locations around the fuel yard for additional dust control. A professional noise audit was performed last week and we expect to receive those results later this week for evaluation. Today we installed 'white noise' back-up alarms on the heavy mobile equipment. These alarms are OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) compliant and are considered to provide better backup warning while also minimizing the distance that the sound travels due to the broadband spectrum of the actual alarm tone. Hopefully this will dramatically decrease the 'beep, beep, beep' that has been so annoying to folks in the middle of the night when the wind shifts. We are also awarding a PO (purchase order) to plant 140 trees at various locations around the plant perimeter. While these may not help much in the short term, they should be very effective in the long term. The trees are five-to-six foot Green Giant Arborvitae and Cryptomeria which are hardy trees for this area and also very fast growing. Finally, the boiler post combustion controls tuning continues in an effort to minimize excess air during start up and place the precipitator in service sooner. National Salvage is continuing with relocating their crosstie grinding operations indoors. The second tipper is expected to be received on site today with installation commencing next week.
The Franklin plant is currently online at 30MWs. The turbine header vent silencer has been installed with good initial results as reported by a few of the neighbors during an actual turbine start. The DA vent silencer is being fabricated and is scheduled to be shipped by Feb. 7. We hope to have it installed no later than Feb. 21 and we also hope to have the quenching system installed on the continuous blowdown vent by that time as well. We are waiting for one last quote from a vendor before proceeding with a permanent 'dust control' chute on the stack-out conveyor. A professional noise audit was performed last week and we expect to receive those results later this week for evaluation. All of the perimeter trees have now been planted and hopefully will grow fast and strong, especially with all of the rain that we have been receiving. Boiler post combustion controls tuning continues and we also have had a third-party engineer on site to assist with fine tuning the combustion process. The second tipper installation is now 95-percent complete. The pond treatment systems have been designed and should be at the EPD this week for their review. We will begin running cable to pond B and pond C very soon to install the splash type aerators for both outfalls. We are still targeting no later than April for all of these systems to be up and running. It is important to note however that since the initial runoff event the ponds have been checked every six hours whenever there is actual flow and they have never exceeded any permit limits.
I have given several tours at both plants and continue to be very open to tours at the plants.
Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or thoughts.”
