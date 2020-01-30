John Scarborough will not seek seek re-election as the Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided I will not seek re-election at the end of my term this year,” said Scarborough. “It has been a great experience and I’ve had a wonderful opportunity to work alongside so many good people here in Madison County. I choose now to step aside and spend more time with my family.”
Scarborough offered an endorsement for his replacement.
“Our current County Clerk, Mrs. Rhonda Wooten is announcing her intentions to run for Chair of Madison County,” he said. “She has the experience and knowledge to continue leading our county. I urge your support for Mrs. Wooten. It is my prayer Madison County will continue to progress and that citizens will support and work with all locally elected officials. It has been a true honor to serve Madison County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.