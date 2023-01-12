Audits

Madison County commissioners have hired a firm to conduct audits of 80 retail businesses in the county.

The BOC voted 4-1 — with Terry Chandler providing the one “No” — in favor of hiring Traylor Business Services to conduct audits, which are legally mandated by the state, of all retail businesses in the county. The firm will look at the books of each business for the past three years and conduct an onsite visit. The businesses will be given prior notice from the county assessor’s office of when the audits are scheduled. The estimated cost of the audits will be $40,000 to $45,000.

Locations

