Madison County commissioners have hired a firm to conduct audits of 80 retail businesses in the county.
The BOC voted 4-1 — with Terry Chandler providing the one “No” — in favor of hiring Traylor Business Services to conduct audits, which are legally mandated by the state, of all retail businesses in the county. The firm will look at the books of each business for the past three years and conduct an onsite visit. The businesses will be given prior notice from the county assessor’s office of when the audits are scheduled. The estimated cost of the audits will be $40,000 to $45,000.
County chief appraiser Robin Baker presented the proposal to the board Monday, noting that the appraisal staff doesn’t have the resources or training to conduct audits of all businesses in the county, though regular audits are required by state law. Baker said Traylor Business Services will train staff on conducting audits.
The company recently performed audits of all cell towers in the county and discovered over $8 million in untaxed equipment over the past three years. Adding that money to the tax roll brought in roughly $100,000 in new tax revenue for the county.
Baker said audits of industries in the county will follow retail audits. Commissioners say the intent of contracting with Traylor is to make sure the tax process is fair and accurate in the county.
Commissioner Derek Doster said he hopes to see the audits done in “a professional orderly manner” without too much intrusion to local businesses.
In other business during Monday’s brief meeting, a moment of silence was held for Frankie Crane, a longtime employee with Madison County EMS who recently passed away.
BOC chairman Todd Higdon urged people to voice their opinions on a proposed county noise ordinance by visiting madisoncountyga.us. A hearing will be held on the proposed ordinance at the BOC’s meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 30, with comments accepted through Jan. 31. A public hearing will also be held at that meeting on the county comprehensive land use plan.
Commissioners agreed to seek assistance from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission in applying for a Community Development Block Grant from the state. Higdon noted that Madison County applied for $10 million grant funding for infrastructure upgrades, but didn’t receive any money in an earlier round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. He said only three counties in the state in south Georgia received the more than $400 million in federal funds.
The board of commissioners took the following zoning actions Monday:
•approved a request by Debra Moss to rezone her A-1, 18.29-acre property at 745 Dove Drake Road to A-2 to bring the lawfully, nonconforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations.
•approved a request by Roy Gandy to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of his A-1 property at 5408 Wildcat Bridge Road in Royston to A-R to sell. One neighbor voiced concern about the potential for septic tank issues with the underground water supply at his property. Higdon told him that the health department would oversee such matters.
•approved a request by Jimmy Simmons to rezone his two adjacent tracts of land on Blacks Creek Church Road from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming properties into compliance with current zoning regulations.
•approved a request by James Faulkner, son-in-law of Patricia Patton Carey, to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of her A-1 property at 4847 Hwy 172 in Comer to A-R to cut off the acreage to gift to her daughter and son-in-law for a home site.
In other zoning matters, the board approved policies in the zoning ordinance regarding plat approvals and changed the required road bonds for subdivision developers from one to two years.
