County commissioners denied a request by Zachery Hightower to rezone 3.53 acres on Neese-Commerce Road from A1 (intensive agriculture) to B (business) Monday night.
This is Hightower’s second time before commissioners. The controversial request was sent back to the planning and zoning commission in early June for further review.
Hightower wants to rezone the property so he can expand his poultry house spraying business. The property was grandfathered in for business use before zoning laws were adopted in the county and an older business previously operated there. Hightower currently runs his poultry house spraying business on that grandfathered status, but wants to expand the business with more area and more buildings.
The planning and zoning commission originally narrowly approved a recommendation of the rezone on a 4-3 vote, with the conditions that Hightower place fencing and landscaping around the property to appease neighboring property owners.
County commissioners expressed concerned that the rezoning was a classic example of “spot zoning” and were not convinced the business was actually an ag-related business, as it does not produce a product from farming, but rather stores and distributes chemicals to spray in chicken houses before birds are placed.
Since that original request, planning and zoning has adopted a conditional use permit for businesses such as Hightower’s. They had considered an agribusiness designation, but did not move forward on that.
Commissioners gave Hightower the option to move forward with a likely denial vote by the BOC or withdraw and then seek a conditional use permit. In either case, Hightower was told he could apply for a conditional use with no waiting period.
Hightower said he had understood from planning and zoning administrator Linda Fortson that that he was there for a conditional use permit that night, but county attorney Michael Pruett explained that Fortson should have had him apply for the permit and begin the process for two public hearings before coming back before the board for approval.
Hightower then told them he wanted a vote on the matter.
“I’ve been here several times now,” Hightower said, expressing frustration that he keeps getting put off and was given incorrect information from Fortson.
Commissioners then voted to deny his request 4-0.
Several commissioners expressed frustration with Fortson and with planning and zoning over this matter and others, with commissioner Dennis Adams saying “somebody needs to get them straightened out.”
Adams also expressed disappointment that there was no one there from planning and zoning to explain the confusion.
Terry Chandler expressed his embarrassment at the confusion and made a motion after the denial to waive Hightower’s fees to apply for the conditional use. The motion was unanimously approved.
Chairman Todd Higdon told Hightower he would accompany him to the planning and zoning office to apply for the permit the following day (Tuesday) so that he could get on the September planning and zoning agenda for a public hearing and on the October agenda for a public hearing and decision on the conditional use with the BOC.
In other business, the board agreed to pursue an RFP (Request for Proposal) for a Personal Property Auditor for commercial businesses. Once proposals are received, a committee will be selected to review the proposals and make recommendations to the BOC. Commissioner emphasized this was not a contract to hire anyone, merely a next step in the decision-making process.
Madison County Chief Appraiser Robin Baker appeared before the board recently to seek to enlist a firm to handle audits of the county’s 626 known businesses. He said the Department of Revenue requires that the county conduct audits of businesses, but that his staff is not equipped to handle all the necessary commercial audits, particularly with big businesses. He has proposed that a company be hired to conduct audits of all businesses over three years.
A discussion on the request for proposal for the development of a comprehensive plan was tabled for a later work session.
The board approved a resolution adopting the broadband amendments to the comprehensive plan. This was a formality due to a date change being needed for the resolution, which was previously approved on Aug. 4.
The board also agreed to adopt Wesley Chapel Drive as a county road.
Chairman Higdon discussed purchasing a new four-wheel drive pickup retrofitted with lights for the EMS/EMA Director Bobby Smith. The vehicle is estimated to cost about $40,000. Higdon said he is shopping for the best price and that vehicles are hard to find due to the microchip shortage in the automotive industry. Pruett pointed out that Higdon has the discretion to purchase a vehicle since it falls under the $100,000 expenditure where he is required to seek BOC approval.
Higdon said Smith currently drives a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria and they have no county surplus vehicles to replace it with.
The board postponed approving an agreement with Windstream to apply for additional broadband state funding.
ROADS UPDATE
Adams Clarke Road has been repaved.
The road department will begin grading and graveling Roy Woods Road and Piedmont Park this week, according to Higdon.
Commissioner Kirk said he is glad Roy Woods Road is a priority, as it has some really bad spots on it. He also requested that Macedonia Church Road be considered for repaving as potholes that are being fixed are coming apart due to the condition of the pavement.
Commissioner Chandler commended the road department’s job on Jones Road and requested that Bishop Carey Road be put on the list for repair. Higdon said that road was under consideration for the next round of paving, as is Roy Woods Road.
